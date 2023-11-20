Waynesboro man sentenced to federal prison for having nearly 60,000 files of child porn

A Burke County was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after investigators discovered a massive cache of child pornography on his devices.

Jason Bonds Connelly, 61, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to a news release from Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also ordered Connelly to pay $2,000, register as a sex offender and serve 15 years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term, according to the release. There is no parole in the federal system.

In early 2022, investigators from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Coweta County Sheriff's Office were conducting an online investigation into network sharing of child pornography, when they discovered an account with nearly 60,000 files believed to contain images of child sexual abuse, according to the release.

The investigation led them to Connelly's home, where they found images of child sexual exploitation, including images "depicting sadistic and masochistic sexual contact between adults and children," according to the release. The GBI identified Connelly's internet address as one of the top offenders in the state of Georgia for sharing child sexual abuse material.

Anyone with information on suspected child sexual exploitation can contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or https://report.cybertip.org/.

