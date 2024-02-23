Waynesboro man sentenced to nearly 300 years in prison for 2022 armed standoff

The Augusta District Attorney's Office this week announced the conviction of a Burke County man who used his 1- and 2-year-old daughters as human shields in an armed standoff in November 2022 with Burke County Sheriff's Office deputies.

A Richmond County jury found Kevin Shane McCardell, 34, of Waynesboro, guilty of all 25 counts, including attempted murder, five counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, three counts of aggravated assault family violence, three counts of false imprisonment and two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree.

Judge John Flythe sentenced McCardell to 270 years in confinement, according to a news release from the Augusta DA's office.

McCardell was a convicted felon on the run from an attempted murder charge in Maryland, where he choked and beat his wife and mother of the two girls, according to the release. When he forced her to move to Burke County to hide from the law, he continued to beat and abuse her to keep her under his control.

Over the course of months, he split her head open with a flashlight, put knives and machetes to her throat and put a gun to her head, according to the release.

On Nov. 16, 2022, McCardell beat her in the face with a dirty diaper and when she tried to leave, he put a gun to her head and threated to kill her and the children, according to the release. She later left the house, having to leave the girls behind, in order to get help.

Deputies responded to the home and tried to get McCardell to come outside peacefully, according to the release. Instead, he shot multiple times at deputies.

The Special Response Team, commonly known as SWAT, was called in and during an eight-hour standoff, McCardell used the two girls as human shields, according to the release. SWAT ended up entering the home using a flashbang device and shooting him twice in the leg, causing him to lose the leg.

During the encounter, McCardell pointed a .44 caliber revolver at Sgt. Steven Kophazy at point blank range and pulled the trigger, according to the release. Miraculously, the gun misfired.

"It is a miracle Sgt. Kophazy is alive," District Attorney Jared Williams told the jury in opening statements. "It’s a miracle he gets to be here with his wife and kids."

DA Investigator Sam Long testified that McCardell made jail calls, admitting his intent to kill Kophazy if his gun had not misfired, according to the release.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Waynesboro man sentenced for 2022 armed standoff