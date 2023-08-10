Waynesboro man who stomped woman, shot companion, pleads guilty

WAYNESBORO — A man who stomped on the mother of his child and shot her companion earlier this year is headed to prison after pleading guilty Wednesday in Waynesboro Circuit Court.

On the afternoon of March 20, the woman was dropping off her 4-year-old daughter she shares with Zaine A. Wells Jr., 25, near the intersection of Ohio Street and North Magnolia Avenue, according to Waynesboro Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Elysse Stolpe. The prosecutor said Jamal Faqiri was with the woman.

After arriving, Stolpe said multiple recording devices from nearby residences showed that Wells shoved the woman to the ground after she'd gotten their daughter out of the vehicle. Stolpe said Wells "stomped on her multiple times."

Wells then pulled a handgun from his waistband, leaned inside the vehicle and shot Faqiri, who exited the vehicle and fell to the ground, Stolpe said.

Eric Anderson, of the Public Defender's Office in Staunton, noted in court there was some prior animosity between Wells and the shooting victim, and said the night before the incident during a video chat that Faqiri allegedly threatened Wells and flashed a gun.

On Wednesday, Wells pleaded guilty to charges of malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a malicious wounding, use of a firearm by a convicted felon, and assault and battery. In a plea deal, Wells was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison with 11 suspended, giving him five years to serve.

In court, Stolpe said when told of the deal, Faqiri indicated he didn't want Wells to spend any time behind bars. Stolpe also noted the woman who was assaulted wasn't interested in prosecuting Wells, stating she "was not exactly cooperative at the preliminary hearing" in June.

Wells remains at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona. He will be transferred to the Virginia Department of Corrections to serve his sentence.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro man pleads guilty in shooting, sentenced to prison