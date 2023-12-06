Waynesboro to open an Innovation Hub offering co-working space this spring

AJ Young of Life Works (center) chats with a group of nonprofit award recipients at the Youth Philanthropy Grants Celebration at the Staunton Innovation Hub earlier this year.

WAYNESBORO — Waynesboro is getting its very own co-working space in the Virginia MetalCrafters building. Similar to the one in Staunton, the Innovation Hub plans to open in Waynesboro in the spring of 2024.

Innovation Management Incorporated made the announcment in a press release Wednesday.

The 6,000-square-foot hub will provide space for co-working, private offices and conference rooms, as well as other resources for members to start and grow their businesses. The Staunton location opened in 2018 in the building that formerly was the home of The News Leader.

"It is more than an awesome, physical space," the press release said. "It's a vibrant ecosystem where ideas come to life. IMI is excited to join the marketplace at VMC with local businesses like Happ Coffee Roasters, Basic City Brewery, and Common Wealth Crush."

The release said that the Innovation Hub anticipates integrating the pre-existing relationships of members, including the Shenandoah Community Capital Fund, With Respect LLC, Leading Strong LLC, and others, with the incoming members of the Waynesboro Innovation Hub.

"Furthermore, the team is excited about actively supporting entrepreneur-centric programs such as Grow Waynesboro, aiming to strengthen and uplift the entrepreneurial community in the region," the release said.

Waynesboro Innovation Hub will be a smaller version of the Staunton Innovation Hub flagship space. It will be overseen by a part-time community manager while being integrated into the Innovation Hub network.

“The historic Virginia Metalcrafters Building continues to be repurposed with new and exciting ventures," said Greg Hitchin, Waynesboro's director of economic development and tourism. “The addition of the Waynesboro Innovation Hub is an excellent opportunity for entrepreneurs and professionals to gather, find support, and collaborate. We welcome the Innovation Hub to Waynesboro and are looking forward to their success”.

The release said there are also plans to launch an Innovation Hub soon in Harrisonburg.

“I'm truly excited about the opportunity to grow our community in Waynesboro through the expansion of our Innovation Hub network," said Hannah Cooper, director of Innovation Management Incorporated. "This move not only underscores our commitment to fostering innovation but also reflects our dedication to empowering local entrepreneurs and businesses in this vibrant city. Waynesboro's potential is boundless, and I look forward to the incredible impact our extended community will have on the region."

Entrepreneurs, startups, and businesses interested in joining the Waynesboro Innovation Hub are encouraged to visit ihubs.work and experience the Staunton Innovation Hub firsthand at 26 N Augusta St. to learn more.

