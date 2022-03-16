WAYNESBORO — Police said a juvenile was shot over the weekend in Waynesboro, according to a press release.

On Saturday, the Waynesboro Police Department said officers responded to Augusta Health in Fishersville regarding a juvenile with a gunshot wound that reportedly took place within the city.

Police said it was determined the incident occurred at a residence in the northwest area of Waynesboro.

There is no threat to the community, according to the press release, and the investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at (540) 942-6676 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 322-2017.

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Waynesboro PD: Juvenile shot during weekend, investigation ongoing