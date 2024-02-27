Waynesboro PD: Victim shot on Hopeman Parkway

WAYNESBORO — Police in Waynesboro are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday evening.

So far, details concerning the shooting are limited while the investigation continues. "There's too many undetermined factors at this point," said Sgt. Evan Bourne, a spokesperson for the Waynesboro Police Department. "We're not able to release a whole lot right now."

Bourne said the victim was shot in the 1000 block of Hopeman Parkway shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday.

The victim was taken to UVA Health in Charlottesville for treatment.

The News Leader will update this article if additional information is received.

