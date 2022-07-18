Waynesboro resident recovering from being stabbed 13 times after home invasion Sunday

A Waynesboro resident is recovering from 13 stab wounds after a Harrison Avenue home was broken into on Sunday, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a home invasion and stabbing at a residence in the 100 block of Harrison Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Reports indicated that "one or two masked individuals" forced entry into the residence, police said.

Waynesboro Police took up positions around the house, and a Pennsylvania State Police tactical team was requested to assist in a search for the assailant.

Police were told that one assailant potentially remained within the residence, but wasn't found after police searched and cleared the residence.

One resident was taken to Meritus Medical Center near Hagerstown, where they were treated for the stab wounds and released. A second resident was treated and released for a leg injury at the Waynesboro Hospital emergency room.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicated that there is no continued threat to the community.

This incident remains an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 717-762-2131.

Borough officers received additional support from the Washington Township Police Department, Waynesboro Volunteer Fire Department and fire police, the forensic support unit from the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, Medic 2, the Waynesboro Ambulance Co. and the mobile command unit from the Franklin County Department of Emergency Services.

