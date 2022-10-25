Waynesburg father accused of abusing daughter

A Greene County man is in jail, accused of abusing his 6-year-old daughter.

John Edward Kraft, 50, of Waynesburg, is facing multiple charges for allegedly striking his daughter, causing severe bruising all over her body. According to court documents filed by state police in Waynesburg, one of the girl’s siblings allegedly said Kraft buried her in the yard and left her in a hole all night. He also allegedly choked her until she blacked out.

Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, reckless endangerment, false imprisonment of a minor and unlawful restraint of a minor.

He is in the Greene County jail, unable to post bail, according to court documents.

