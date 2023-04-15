Waynesburg man arrested after burglary, bond violation

Apr. 14—A Waynesburg, P., a man was arrested on burglary charges after allegedly breaking into a home on Mason Dixon Highway Wednesday morning and threatening to shoot the resident.

According to the criminal complaint, Monongalia County Deputy Erin Kohler was dispatched to the residence for a domestic dispute, with dispatchers advising that a male subject was attempting to bust down the front door and make entry to the home.

The subject, identified as Steve Louis Sizemore, 54, of Waynesburg, Pa., eventually broke the glass on the door and made entry to the residence. Once inside, the complaint said Sizemore pointed a gun at the victim and threatened to shoot her.

Court records show this was not the first incident at the residence involving Sizemore. State Police were called to the home on March 8 after the victim, who said she had filed for divorce from Sizemore two days prior, heard a gunshot outside her residence and saw him driving away from the property.

The victim found two tires of her vehicle slashed, a green teddy bear, and a gunshot through the hood and engine.

At that time, Sizemore was charged with domestic assault, shooting within 500 feet of a residence, and violation of a previous bond condition prohibiting him from having any physical or verbal contact with the victim following a domestic battery charge on Feb. 25.

Sizemore was taken into custody after Wednesday's break in and is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and is charged with burglary and violating previous bond conditions barring him from the residence. Bond is set at $75, 000.