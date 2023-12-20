Waynesville and Maggie Police join forces in drug bust

Dec. 20—A joint investigation by police officers in Waynesville and Maggie Valley has resulted in three individuals facing drug trafficking charges.

"We were able to work together to put a foot down on the drug trafficking problem in Maggie Valley and Waynesville," Maggie Valley Police Chief Matthew Boger said. "We're going to continue to work together to stop these people from poisoning our streets with these drugs."

Mary Jane Woodring, 47, Jonathan Shayne Jenkins, 48, and Shawn Haskell Jeffers, 38, were all arrested on Dec. 13 for various drug charges.

Waynesville Sgt. Josh Schick said the arrests came after a traffic stop following surveillance of the group.

"There are people who bring it back to our county to sell," Schick said. "The more we can take care of, the better off we are."

Schick said police had received numerous complaints about the group.

"Maggie's had issues with some of the people. We've had issues with some of the people," Schick said. "It's a place we've heard about being a problem for a while."

During the traffic stop, Waynesville officers found 62.1 grams of methamphetamine. Following the arrests, Maggie Valley officers obtained a search warrant for a property believed to be involved in the group's activities.

"We had some additional intel that added to the investigation," Boger said. "We executed a search warrant based on the joint effort of the Waynesville and Maggie Valley Police Departments."

Boger said additional methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl was seized when carrying out the search warrant of the premises.

Woodring was booked on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to traffick methamphetamine and one count of maintaining a place for controlled substance. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Jenkins was booked on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to traffick methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to sell methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to manufacture sell or distribute a schedule II controlled substance and one count of maintaining a place for controlled substance. He is being held on a $300,000 bond.

Jeffers was booked on two counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, one count of conspiring to trafficking methamphetamine and one count of maintaining a place for controlled substance. He is being held on a $200,000 bond.