Waynesville man faces child pornography charges

Mar. 30—A Waynesville man is currently in jail and awaiting his day in court after being charged with 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Justin Surrett, 35, was indicted in July of 2021 on 20 charges relating to possession of child pornography.

Surrett was arrested by the Haywood County Sheriff's Office after a messaging app detected download activity of explicit videos of children. The app then sent a Cyber Tip to the State Bureau of Investigations regarding child pornography being uploaded or downloaded from a certain IP address, according to a search warrant in the court files.

The IP address was then traced to Surrett via a subpoena served to AT&T, according to court files.

Six cellphones, a laptop, three flash drives and several SD cards were among the items seized during the search of Surrett's home, according to court documents.

Hundreds of photos and videos of child sex abuse materials were recovered from one of the phones. Surrett said the phone belonged to another family member, but, based on court documents, it does not appear the family member is facing charges. The search history of another phone was also seized by investigators.

During conversations with investigators, Surrett "recalled some of the videos listed within this search warrant," including those initially flagged by the messaging app, according to court files. Surrett would go on to tell investigators he had other devices within the residence that might contain child pornography, according to the search warrant.

Of the 20 indictments, 15 mention children that are prepubescent or younger, including one toddler and two infants.

On Monday, Surrett appeared in Haywood County Superior Court, where his lawyer, Stacy Adams, requested that Surrett be evaluated on his capacity to stand trial. Surrett already had one such mental evaluation last year, however, and was "found capable to proceed," according to court files.

During his evaluation, Surrett was asked to give examples of charges that would be more serious and less serious than his.

"There is not a charge more serious," Surrett replied, according to court documents. "Because you're hurting a kid."

Surrett also stated that he had no work history because he was on disability, both for a mobility issue called Perthes disease and for being "'mentally incompetent.'"

Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a class H felony in North Carolina, carrying a maximum sentence of 39 months. The 20 charges together could see a maximum sentence of 65 years.