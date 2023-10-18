Waynesville man sent to prison for child pornography

Oct. 18—A Waynesville man is heading to state prison for 12-34 months following guilty pleas to 20 charges related to the possession of child pornography.

Justin Gabriel Surrett, 36, pled guilty to 20 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor after more than 700 images of child pornography were found in his possession, including videos showing sexual abuse of infants and toddlers.

The pleas came after hearings in Haywood County Superior Court addressing Surrett's mental capacity to stand trial and whether evidence from the search warrant could be introduced during trial.

Judge Gary Gavenus ruled that Surrett was fit to stand trial and that the evidence would be allowed. The following day, Surrett took a plea deal.

"The defendant presents or may present a danger to minors under the age of 18," Gavenus said during sentencing.

The investigation

The investigation initially began after Kik, a messaging app, flagged four videos classified as child sexual abuse material (CSAM). The platform reported it to the State Bureau of Investigation. The SBI then took the report, found that the IP address was in Haywood County and passed the investigation off to the Haywood County Sheriff's Office.

That's where Heath Justice, who was a sergeant with the sheriff's office at the time, took over the investigation. After confirming that Surrett lived at the address in question through multiple means, Justice got a search warrant and took a team to search Surrett's home.

Surrett's defense attorney said the search warrant should be thrown out because the suspect was never read his Miranda rights. However, the State argued that since Surrett was never arrested when the search warrant was served those rights did not have to be read.

Surrett was also told he had the right to leave while the search was being conducted, and in other words was not detained at the time the search. However, Surrett claimed he was intimidated by the sheer number of officers.

"In my experience with any CSAM search warrant, it can end very badly if people know why we're there," Justice said on the stand, explaining why multiple officers conducted the search.

An audio recording from the entirety of the search during the search warrant was played during the hearing. The recording was over an hour in length and provided more insight into the case.

During the conversation, Surrett said he did not know what Kik was and that someone in a Facebook group had sent him the videos from the original complaint. He said he told the user to stop sending him that type of image and blocked him.

However, the images through a Kik app on his phone, and Surrett said he knew of the images described in the search warrant.

Search warrant findings

Officers also found multiple loaded guns and marijuana in the home that Surrett shared with his 10-year-old daughter. He also stated that he had several forms of legal adult pornography that were stored inside his daughter's room.

"I have over 500 DVDs of porn," Surrett said on the recording.

Six cellphones, a laptop, three flash drives and several SD cards were among the items seized during the search of Surrett's home, according to court documents.

Of those devices, two had CSAM. One phone was found on top of his television. Surrett claimed it was his brother's phone. After officers served the search warrant, Surrett went to his brother, who was 17 at the time and asked him to tell officers that the phone was his. Surrett's brother initially said the phone was his before eventually coming clean to officers that the phone was Surrett's.

That first phone had over 400 videos and photographs of CSAM. Another phone seized from Surrett had an additional 300 videos and photographs of CSAM, as well as numerous incriminating internet searches, including "young incest porn," "brother sister incest porn," and "young nude model."

Of the more than 700 files, 20 were picked out for the charges. Descriptions of the 20 were read out after the guilty plea and multiple included references to infants and toddlers being involved. The vast majority included pre-pubescent children, as well.

Capacity hearing

While Surrett tried to claim he was mentally unfit to stand trial or had a mental disability that prevented him from knowing what he was doing, a psychologist who conducted an examination suggested he was faking it.

The day prior, Surrett was also part of a capacity hearing to determine if he was fit to stand trial. The man had been evaluated twice. Both evaluations showed he was capable of proceeding.

Dr. Susan Hurt, a senior psychologist at Central Regional Hospital, handled the evaluations.

"I have an opinion that Mr. Surrett, at the time I saw him, is capable of proceeding," she said.

She said that during the first evaluation, everything seemed fine. During the second evaluation, Surrett became more elusive in trying to appear less capable than he was.

"He was more evasive of my questions and I had to go through a lot of rounds of reframing," she said. "He had expressed a lot more knowledge and understanding in his first evaluation."

Surrett had been in special education classes in school. He was also on disability for physical and mental disabilities. He had been denied disability twice before eventually being approved.

Hurt said that Surrett showed several signs of feigning, meaning he acted like he was less capable of having the intellectual capacity needed to stand trial.

Surrett took to the stand during the hearing. He said that he has to have people go to the store with him because he can't do basic things.

"If I go to the store and I give them the money, and they're supposed to give me change, I just take it because I don't know if they're giving me the right amount," Surrett said.

Surrett was asked what charges he was facing.

"They keep telling me I'm charged with bad crimes," he said.

He was also asked who the prosecutors were.

"They used to be my friends, but they're not friends no more," Surrett said.

He was asked what the outcome of a jury trial would be.

"I've never finished a TV show that ended in a trial, so I really don't know what happens after they get seated and they read what the judge gives them," Surrett said. "I grew up without TV and my dad wouldn't let us go to the library. There's a lot I don't know, but I'm trying to learn."

Surrett also called it a death penalty case, which led to him being taken into protective custody the following day before he eventually pled.

"This is a death penalty case," he said. "It might not be for you'ns but it could be for someone outside."

When asked what he hoped would happen after this was all done, he said he wished he could just be free.

"I wish I could be set free and go back to taking care of my daughter and give her the perfect life I didn't have," he said. "I want to be free."

He said that with the pending case, he has become afraid to go out in public. He said he goes out of town to shop and wears a bulletproof vest when he goes out.

"This case has really messed me up mentally. I can't even go in my front yard. I stay in the back away from people because I'm just too afraid," Surrett said. "I quit going out in public. I quit going to the grocery store. If I need anything, I'll wait until right before closing."

Eventually, the judge decided he was fit to stand trial.

"I agree wholeheartedly with Dr. Hurt that the testimony today relating to the current charges and current situation is more consistent with defendants who are found to be malingering than defendants that are found to be incompetent," Gavenus said.

Sentencing

Before he was sentenced, Surrett had his chance to speak, once again saying that he was afraid to go out in public.

"Since this ordeal has been going on, I've been banned from Singleton's Automotive," he said. "That's where I would take my pappaw's car to be repaired and they told me to never be back there."

He also said he was banned from O'Reilly's.

The two counts were split into 10 judgements. On the first two judgements, Surrett was sentenced to six to 17 months on each, with those sentences being consecutive sentences.

The other eight judgements were all 6-17 months each of suspended sentences with 36 months of probation starting when he is released. Should he violate that probation, all eight judgements would be activated, resulting in an additional 48-136 months in prison. During the probation, Surrett will have to consent to any search of his person, vehicle, home or any electronic device in his possession.

"This case has cost him just about everything," Surrett's attorney said. "These are absolutely horrifying charges. We appreciate the state and court's plea offer here today after we were able to hear all of our pre-trial motions."

Surrett will be registered as a sex offender for 30 years post-release and will not be allowed to reside in a household with any minor child.