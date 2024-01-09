Ways to prevent flooding in your North Jersey home (and what to do if it happens)

North Jersey is expected to see heavy rainfall and significant flooding in another major storm slated to hit the region Tuesday night into late Wednesday morning.

The area could see anywhere from two to four inches of rain, and Passaic and Morris counties are anticipated to see the heaviest rainfall. With that, some areas of North Jersey could see flooding as bad as what was experienced during December's intense rainstorm.

The National Weather Service is asking that people "monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop."

Here are some ways to prevent your home flooding, and what to do if your home does flood during the storm:

How to quickly prevent flooding

The Federal Emergency Management Agency — FEMA — outlines several ways you can quickly prevent your home from flooding during a storm.

Make sure to shut off electricity to flood prone areas of your home and unplug any electronic devices. Electronics and other valuable items should also be elevated off the floor or moved onto upper floors.

Clear out gutters and storm drains, and move any snow or ice away from your homes foundation. This will help ensure that any water is properly flowing away from your house, rather than getting stuck around the foundation.

Activate any flood protection devices, if you have them installed: Turn on sump pumps and close backflow valves. Put out temporary flood barriers, like sandbags, flood skirts and portable flood gates, to block rainwater from entering your home through doorways or window spaces.

What to do if your home floods

If your home does flood during the storm, it's important to act quickly to minimize damage as much as possible. The New Jersey Office of Emergency Management provides a detailed checklist of how to manage your home after a flood.

Document all property damage. If you have flood insurance − which financially covers your home and personal property from floods − document all property damage with pictures and notes to submit an insurance claim. Also check your home's foundation, as flood damage could cause structural issues to the property.

Remove water from your home. Work as quickly as possible by using a shop-vac, water pump or buckets. It is recommended to also open windows throughout the home to increase airflow and prevent mold growth. If this area of your home has carpet, it is important to allow carpets to fully dry to prevent mold growth. In some cases, it's recommended to remove carpet altogether.

Unplug all appliances. Also, make sure all appliances have been unplugged. If any appliances − whether gas or electric − got wet from flooding, have them checked by a professional before trying to use them again.

