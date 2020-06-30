Ways2H Teams with EPC Leader Ford, Bacon & Davis to Build Waste-to-Hydrogen Production Facilities for Clean Fuel in U.S. Markets

New California Facilities Will Transform Upcycled Waste into High-Value Hydrogen Fuel for Clean Mobility and Power Generation

LONG BEACH, Calif. and BATON ROUGE, La., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ways2H Inc., a global producer of renewable hydrogen from the world's worst waste streams, and Ford, Bacon & Davis, a leader in energy facility engineering, procurement and construction, announced today a joint collaboration to design and build waste-to-hydrogen facilities in California and other locations in the United States, to produce renewable hydrogen fuel for customers in the mobility and power generation sectors, and offer alternative disposal options for waste processing and waste disposal companies.

Ways2H plans to build a waste-to-hydrogen facility in California using technology successfully demonstrated at a plant in Joso, Japan. Credit: Photo courtesy of JBEC/Tsubasa Engineering More

The two companies plan to build the first U.S. modular waste-to-hydrogen production facility in California in the fourth quarter of 2020, with a pipeline of additional projects to follow in 2021. The facilities will utilize the patented process developed through Ways2H's ongoing joint venture with long-time technical partner, Japan Blue Energy. The approach converts the world's worst waste, including medical waste, municipal solid waste, plastics, agricultural residue and/or wastewater sludge into renewable hydrogen, with a net zero-carbon footprint. The California project will be Ways2H's second transportable, modular waste-to-hydrogen unit, after the company completes work on its first commercial modular waste-to-hydrogen project currently underway in Japan with JBEC, for the next Tokyo Olympics.

"We're excited to work with Ways2H to commercialize a new generation of biomass-to-renewable hydrogen projects," John Brabender, Vice President of Business Development at Ford, Bacon & Davis, said. "We have a history of renewable energy projects and commercialization of new technologies, such as biomass to chemicals, solar power, and carbon sequestration, and we see big opportunities for new renewable hydrogen technology."

The first California waste-to-hydrogen production unit will be transportable, sized to fit in three 20-foot containers, processing 1 ton of waste per day and producing 40 to 50 kilograms of hydrogen per day.

"Our goal is to improve the global environment by producing carbon-negative hydrogen, while offering sustainable waste disposal. This collaboration with Ford, Bacon & Davis will help us achieve those goals, while supplying the United States with another clean fuel and power option to meet growing demand," Ways2H CEO Jean-Louis Kindler said.

The Ways2H process has a net zero-carbon footprint and a negative-carbon footprint when paired with carbon capture and storage. The process, which does not burn or incinerate waste, is a new solution for the global $400 billion+ solid waste management market and the rapidly growing hydrogen economy, estimated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2050.

About Ways2H

Ways2H, Inc. is a global team that applies an advanced thermochemical process to convert waste biomass into renewable hydrogen, with a net zero-carbon footprint. The company's patented process extracts hydrogen from the world's worst waste streams – municipal solid waste, medical refuse, plastics and organics – without incineration to produce clean fuel for mobility and power generation. A joint venture between U.S.-based Clean Energy Enterprises and Japan Blue Energy Corporation, Ways2H is a unique solution for the global $400 billion+ solid waste management market and the rapidly growing hydrogen economy, estimated to reach $2.5 trillion by 2050. Please visit us at www.Ways2H.com .