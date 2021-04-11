- By GF Value





The stock of Wayside Technology Group (NAS:WSTG, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $25.24 per share and the market cap of $111.3 million, Wayside Technology Group stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Wayside Technology Group is shown in the chart below.





Because Wayside Technology Group is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 16.2% over the past five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Wayside Technology Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 11.05, which is better than 77% of the companies in Hardware industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Wayside Technology Group at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Wayside Technology Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Wayside Technology Group over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Wayside Technology Group has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $251.6 million and earnings of $1.02 a share. Its operating margin of 2.71% in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Wayside Technology Group's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Wayside Technology Group over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Wayside Technology Group is 16.2%, which ranks better than 85% of the companies in Hardware industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -1.4%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Wayside Technology Group's ROIC was 19.67, while its WACC came in at 6.95. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Wayside Technology Group is shown below:

Overall, the stock of Wayside Technology Group (NAS:WSTG, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Hardware industry. To learn more about Wayside Technology Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

