WayUp Names Workiva's Internship Program Among the Best of 2021

WayUp, a recruitment organization focusing on connecting early-career job seekers and employers, and removing unconscious bias from the talent pipeline with their technology, has announced the honorees on this year's Top 100 Internship Programs list.

The list, which was created by WayUp as part of the company's National Internship Day, recognizes organizations that are making strategic investments in diverse internship programs. According to their website, WayUp states companies on the Top 100 list create "real opportunities to change the make up of the workforce for years to come."

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, was recognized for going above and beyond for their interns. Workiva interns are paid for the work done for the company, but unlike competing organizations are not limited to a 10-12 week program.

Workiva interns work alongside employees and become part of their teams. In addition to developing new skills and doing meaningful work, Workiva interns get to watch their ideas come to life. This approach exposes students to more than just temporary projects. As a result, over 60% of Workiva interns stay on part-time during the school year, and many become full-time employees after graduation.

