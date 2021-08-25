WayUp Names Workiva's Internship Program Among the Best of 2021

·1 min read

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- Workiva

WayUp, a recruitment organization focusing on connecting early-career job seekers and employers, and removing unconscious bias from the talent pipeline with their technology, has announced the honorees on this year's Top 100 Internship Programs list.

The list, which was created by WayUp as part of the company's National Internship Day, recognizes organizations that are making strategic investments in diverse internship programs. According to their website, WayUp states companies on the Top 100 list create "real opportunities to change the make up of the workforce for years to come."

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK), the company that simplifies complex work, was recognized for going above and beyond for their interns. Workiva interns are paid for the work done for the company, but unlike competing organizations are not limited to a 10-12 week program.

Workiva interns work alongside employees and become part of their teams. In addition to developing new skills and doing meaningful work, Workiva interns get to watch their ideas come to life. This approach exposes students to more than just temporary projects. As a result, over 60% of Workiva interns stay on part-time during the school year, and many become full-time employees after graduation.

To learn more about Workiva career opportunities and the Workiva Internship Program, visit workiva.com/careers.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/wayup-names-workivas-internship-program-among-the-best-of-2021-215561686

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Just Five Stocks 'Carried' The Nasdaq To 15,000; What's Next?

    Big-cap technology investors rejoice: The Nasdaq Composite topped 15,000 this week, largely riding giants in the S&P 500. And analysts see more.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • University of Utah will pay $175,000 to executive who tricked them with grandiose lies

    The University of Utah has agreed to a settlement with a high-paid executive who fooled them with outlandish claims about his work experience to get the job.

  • Do You Really Need a 401(k) to Retire? People Over 50 Without One Weigh In

    It's easy to think of a 401(k) as the end-all-be-all of retirement planning and saving—but it doesn't have to be. These folks over 50 share why (and how) they're making it work without a 401(k).

  • Nord Stream 2 Risks Delays After Losing German Court Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Nord Stream 2 AG, the Gazprom PJSC-owned pipeline project to bring more Russian natural gas to Europe, risks delays after losing a court ruling imposing changes to its organization.The Dusseldorf Higher Regional Court on Wednesday dismissed a bid to sidestep European Union rules requiring gas producers to be legally separate from entities that transport the fuel, the tribunal said in an emailed statement. The project, which is slated to double the capacity of the existing undersea

  • 3 Ways Early Retirees Can Minimize Their Health Insurance Costs

    Until you can go on Medicare, you’ll need health insurance on your own, and of course that can be pricey. Subsidies through the Affordable Care Act can be a big help, but you need to manage your income to qualify. Here are three tips to help make that happen.

  • Employers are doling out big signing bonuses to fill jobs

    Employers are doling out some serious cash as they scramble to fill open jobs.Driving the news: Maryland-based trucking company Cowan Systems announced a new five-figure signing bonus incentive for new drivers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Businesses across most industries are missing out on revenue opportunities due to labor shortages. This is also occurring in the logistics industry, which includes trucking,

  • A trucking company is offering signing bonuses of at least $15,000 to attract licensed drivers

    All new drivers are eligible for the bonus, while those with a year of experience and a hazmat endorsement can get up to $20,000.

  • U.S. Food Suppliers Are Having Trouble Keeping Shelves Stocked

    (Bloomberg) -- Some of the largest U.S. food distributors are reporting difficulties in fulfilling orders as a lack of workers weighs on the supply chain. Sysco Corp., North America’s largest wholesale food distributor, is turning away customers in some areas where demand is exceeding capacity. The company also said prices for key goods such as chicken, pork and paper products for takeout packaging are climbing amid tight supplies. In particular, production has slowed for high-demand, labor-inte

  • Older staff postpone retirement in working from home revolution

    Older workers are increasingly considering a delay to their retirement plans as the boom in working from home during the pandemic gives them unexpected extra flexibility.

  • 4 Ways to Manage a Beneficiary IRA

    Inheriting an IRA is bittersweet. It's important to have a firm grasp over how these accounts work as well as what you have to do to manage your inheritance as a beneficiary IRA owner. Spouses of a deceased IRA holder have the simple option of rolling the inherited IRA into an IRA in their own name.

  • No COVID shots required: Ricketts behind Nebraska ads for nurses

    The governor made the choice to pursue nurses opposed to vaccine mandates after the region’s top hospital systems announced the vaccine requirement, a spokesperson confirmed.

  • US examining Boeing's treatment of safety-related employees

    A small group of Boeing engineers who perform key safety tasks are raising concerns about their ability to work free of pressure from supervisors, and their comments are prompting federal regulators to take a broader look into the company’s safety culture. The employees are deputized to approve safety assessments and handle other jobs for the Federal Aviation Administration, making their independence from company pressure critical. An FAA official described it in an Aug. 19 letter to Boeing's leader of safety and aircraft certification.

  • Ford delays a return to offices, weighs vaccine mandate

    Ford Motor Co will delay bringing most workers back to offices until January, and is still considering whether to require employees to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the company's chief people officer told Reuters. Ford is joining a growing number of large employers that are delaying plans to reopen offices as the Delta variant of the coronavirus sweeps through many countries where the automaker does business. Ford said most office workers in North America, Latin America and International Markets groups will not come back to offices before January.

  • Thinking About Buying a New Car? It May Be Smarter to Wait a Year—Or Longer

    Before the pandemic, Earl Stewart could count over 300 new cars sitting on the lot of his family’s Toyota dealership in South Florida on any single day. As long as there’s strong demand and inventory constraints caused by the chip shortage, prices for vehicles are not expected to drop anytime soon, according to Kayla Reynolds, an industry intelligence analyst at Cox Automotive.

  • Google said employees don't have a right protest its choice of customers in the first day of the 'Thanksgiving Four' trial

    'Even if Google had terminated the employees for their protest activities, for protesting their choice of customers, this would not violate the Act.'

  • U.S. Farmers Brace for Inflation as Highs of Crop Rally Wear Off

    (Bloomberg) -- Minnesota farmer Jason Knopik didn’t sell corn earlier this year as prices soared, missing out on one of the biggest rallies in a generation. Now he’s grappling with inflation.Knopik held back as lack of rain put the fate of his plants into question. His drought-stricken fields have seen less than 10 inches of rain since planting in May, almost 40% below normal, and it’s so arid the creeks on his land dried up that he’s had to truck water to his cows. Knopik’s corn and soybeans su

  • NH gunmaker faces another lawsuit from police officer

    One Massachusetts officer sued Sig Sauer in federal court in Boston last spring and now ABC News reports a Texas officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the New Hampshire-based gunmaker.

  • ‘Distressed’ Crude From Venezuela, Iran Stacks Up Off Singapore

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil stored in ships has been stacking up off key Asian ports as a crackdown in China on private crude oil processors has blunted purchases and disrupted flows, including some U.S.-sanctioned barrels from Iran.Vessels off Singapore, Malaysia and China had about 62 million barrels last week after hitting a near three-month high earlier this month, according to intelligence firm Kpler. Venezuelan oil and Iran’s heavier grade -- commonly imported as bitumen mixture -- are among the va

  • UPS mandates COVID-19 vaccination for employees in some U.S. locations

    The decision comes after the U.S. drug regulator on Monday granted full approval to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, a move that is expected to spur a string of similar mandates from corporate employers. Facebook Inc, Lyft Inc and several other major companies have already mandated vaccination. "In certain U.S. office locations where employees have been working remotely, UPSers must be vaccinated when they return to office," the company said in an emailed statement.