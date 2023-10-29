How wayward indicators are hampering Britain’s economic recovery

Andrew Bailey and other members of the Monetary Policy Committee will meet in early November to determine the Bank rate - REUTERS/Susana Vera

Pity the members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) who meet this week to decide what to do about interest rates. As usual, it is a delicate judgment. To make matters worse, there are now serious doubts about the reliability of key official statistics.

We have always known that official statistics should come with a government health warning but recently their reliability has seemed to deteriorate. Two months ago, we saw a dramatic upward revision to GDP which squashed the story that the UK had been a laggard in recovering from Covid.

According to the latest figures, the UK is shown as pretty much in the pack with other European countries. Moreover, GDP performance since the Brexit vote in 2016 is also shown as reasonable, albeit not as strong as the United States and Canada, but roughly in line with France and a fair bit stronger than Germany and Italy.

More recently, it has emerged that UK labour market data is also under suspicion. The response rate to the survey on which official employment and unemployment data is based has fallen to just 15pc, down from almost 50pc 10 years ago. This has since forced the Office for National Statistics to seek other methods of estimating labour market data.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At least, you might say, the figures on inflation itself are hard and fast and don’t get revised. But this isn’t much consolation.

There are a number of different measures of inflation, with the main ones being RPI and CPI. More importantly, the current rate of inflation, on whichever measure you choose, is not a very good indicator of what inflation is going to be in the future and is therefore not the best guide to setting monetary policy.

Monday will see the publication of some figures which arguably should command much more attention, namely data on money supply. Last month, Britain’s money supply was shown as contracting year on year. Interestingly, the same thing has been happening in the US and the eurozone.

Fully paid-up monetarists, who give close attention to such data, argue that this shows that central banks have already overdone the monetary tightening and that it is now high time they began to loosen policy by reducing interest rates, as well as ending the policy of Quantitative Tightening, under which they sell government bonds back to the market.

The aim, they say, should be to keep the money supply expanding at a steady rate determined by the sustainable real growth of the economy and the targeted rate of inflation, plus an allowance for an increased – or decreased – demand to hold money.

In fact, things aren’t quite so straightforward. We don’t know what the sustainable real rate of growth of the economy is, nor how demand for money is likely to evolve. Moreover, controlling the money supply is easier said than done.

Central banks can try to influence it by their interest rate policy and by varying their sales and purchases of financial assets. But this gives them less than perfect control, to put it mildly.

Furthermore, there is a serious debate to be had about the relative importance of stocks and flows. The money supply might have started to contract, but this does not necessarily mean there is an inadequate amount of money in the system, because the current bout of negative monetary growth follows an earlier period when the money supply was expanding quite strongly.

Accordingly, it is perfectly possible that the current stock of money is still excessive in relation to the need to reduce inflation to its 2pc target. Indeed, that is how things currently seem – although it wouldn’t take many months of monetary contraction to eradicate this excess.

More generally, there is a serious problem with the reliability of monetary data as a guide to inflationary pressures. In the UK, we discovered this all too painfully in the 1980s.

Like everything else in the economy, the financial system is constantly in flux and movements between different financial instruments can cause major changes in the monetary aggregates that have no bearing on aggregate demand or inflation.

That is why in the mid-1980s, even those ministers and officials who had earlier pinned their colours to the monetarist mast felt forced to change their position and abandon red claw monetarism.

So the money supply is, in my view, not an indicator that you can rely on absolutely come what may. It should, however, be seriously considered, along with others, in an assessment of what is likely to happen to aggregate demand and inflation.

I also attach importance to what is happening to bank lending. Strikingly, bank lending growth has recently been dropping back sharply and has indeed turned negative.

When both the money supply and bank lending are contracting, at the very least, monetary practitioners should ask themselves why this is, and ask why this should not be presumed to lead to sharply lower inflation.

Such is the change in the monetary environment that the Shadow Monetary Policy Committee, of which I am a member, recently voted for an immediate reduction in interest rates of 0.25pc.

I was one of the dissenting few who voted instead to keep rates on hold. I am not generally known as a fence-sitter but I would like to see more data before deciding which way to jump. For me, data on the money supply and bank lending would be an important element in that decision.

Yet the money supply has been virtually ignored by the members of the MPC. It is extraordinary that the British economic policy-making establishment has moved within a comparatively short period of time from believing that money was pretty much all that mattered to believing that it doesn’t matter at all.

In my view, both positions are wrong.

Roger Bootle is senior independent adviser to Capital Economics

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.