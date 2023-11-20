WB 105 in Lynwood closed for hours after CHP-involved shooting
The westbound 105 is expected to stay closed for hours as authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting.
Kyle Vogt, the serial entrepreneur who co-founded and led Cruise from a startup in a garage through its acquisition and ownership by General Motors, has resigned, according to an email sent to employees Sunday evening that TechCrunch has viewed. In a separate internal email, also viewed by TechCrunch, GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra announced that Mo Elshenawy, who is executive vice president of engineering at Cruise, will serve as president and CTO for Cruise. Craig Glidden, a Cruise board member and GM’s EVP of legal and policy who was recently put in charge of as chief administrative officer at Cruise, will continue in that role.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 11 in the NFL.
After being benched for two weeks, the Falcons turn back to their 2022 third-round pick.
Expect the 718 Boxster and Cayman to soldier on alongside their new EV counterparts thanks to Porsche's flexible vehicle assembly process.
Results from the stock market's 2023 darling could drive the direction of the market in the week ahead.
A Ninja air fryer oven at a $160 discount, popular earbuds for 55% off, a wildly popular Fire TV Stick for at a 50% discount: Scoop 'em up while you can.
In 2018, I wrote a TechCrunch article stating that 2018 was “the year social networks were no longer social.” At some point, social networks were no longer about connecting with your closest friends, keeping up with long-distance family members and feeling a special connection with people you love. Amo, a small team based in Paris, has been working for the better part of 2023 on a brand new social app called ID.
Amazon is running Black Friday discounts on several models of its Echo Show display, including bundles with the Blink Mini camera and Kasa Smart multicolor lightbulb. The devices are 30 to 64 percent off.
OpenAI's leadership crisis continues to spiral out of control.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
The network has broadcast Notre Dame home football games since 1991.
If everything goes well during the pre-flight procedures, and if the weather cooperates, then we'll see Starship make another attempt to reach space.
We definitively rank 58 years of "Peanuts" specials featuring good ol' Charlie Brown and friends.
Cassie, whose real name is Cassandra Ventura, sued under New York's Adult Survivors Act, a week before its window closes on Nov. 23.
OpenAI's board of directors announced that CEO Sam Altman is leaving both the company and the board, effective immediately.
Not a fan of excessive consumerism during the holiday season? Consider having yourself a "Little Women" Christmas. The post What’s the ‘Little Women Christmas’ trend that’s been taking over TikTok? appeared first on In The Know.
The Big Ten's case against Jim Harbaugh is closed. But the NCAA investigation is ongoing.