WB I-696 reopens after state police 'road rage' investigation

Jul. 24—Royal Oak — Westbound Interstate 696 near Woodward Avenue reopened Friday evening after being shut down for several hours following a shooting.

Michigan State Police describe the incident as "road rage."

The victim said he was operating his flatbed tow truck on westbound I-696 near Woodward "when he was involved in a road rage incident with a Black male operating a Chevrolet sedan," state police said on Twitter.

The incident happened around 2:35 p.m. and the driver first reported to police it had taken place on westbound I-696 near Coolidge.

The tow truck driver was not hit. The driver told police that another driver behind him was upset, possibly with the flow of traffic, before firing the shot.

Police closed the westbound freeway.

The lanes reopened by 7 p.m.