WB I-96 closed near I-196 due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A stretch of westbound I-96 at the I-196 interchange on the east side of Grand Rapids was shut down Saturday evening following a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure a little after 6 p.m.

An MDOT camera at the interchange shows a semi-truck that appears to have left the side of the road.

New 8 has a crew headed to the scene and is working to bring you more information.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.