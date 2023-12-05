WB Area School Board reorganizes

Dec. 4—PLAINS TWP. — Wilkes-Barre Area School Board swore in the incumbents in November's election at the start of the annual reorganization meeting, then gave Joe Caffery and Mark Atherton another year as president and vice president, respectively.

The board also appointed Denise Thomas as Pennsylvania School Board Association Legislative Chairperson, to serve as district contact with the Association and governmental relations effort, to participate in the county-level Legislative Action meetings with members of the state General assembly, and to be the Local Boar Liaison for Section 4.

Regular meetings for 2024 were set for the second Monday of each month beginning 6:30 p.m. at the high school.

Prior to the meeting students played a few Christmas tunes and twirled batons in the main entry way to mark the holiday.

