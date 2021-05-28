WB man arrested for alleged possession, sale of drugs

May 28—WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing charges after members of the Luzerne County Drug Task Force say he sold them drugs during controlled buys.

Rahsheen Brewer, 37, was taken into custody on May 26, after police say they previously conducted controlled purchases at 212 Meade Court, Wilkes-Barre.

Detectives with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force, the Wilkes-Barre City Anti-Crime Unit and the Pennsylvania State Police Vice Unit conducted a search of the property on Wednesday.

According to a release from the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office, police found fentanyl, MDMA (otherwise known as Molly or ecstasy) and large amounts of cash. Investigators also found a Ruger 9mm handgun.

Brewer was taken into custody after a traffic stop by the Wilkes-Barre Anti-Crime Unit.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, but Brewer is currently facing charges of possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and illegal possession of a firearm.

Records show Brewer is currently locked up for lack of $50,000 bail. He had a preliminary hearing schedule for June 3.