WB police investigate after shots ring out in city

Jan. 18—WILKES-BARRE — City police are investigating after multiple shots were fired in the area of Grove and Prospect streets on Tuesday evening.

The intersection was blocked off to traffic after shots rang out in the area around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

There were no injuries reported, according to detectives from Wilkes-Barre City at the scene.

Investigators could be seen talking to neighbors and searching for spent shell casings along Prospect Street. An employee from Grove Mart, a convenience store located right on the corner of the intersection, said that officers had been looking at the store's surveillance footage to see what they could determine from that.

No one has been taken into custody at this time, according to officers on scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department.

There is not believed to be any threat to public safety in the neighborhood at this time, according to police. The intersection of Grove and Prospect streets has been reopened to traffic.