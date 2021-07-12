WB police seeking information regarding 'brutal beating' of McDonald's worker

Jul. 12—WILKES-BARRE — City police are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of three people they say are responsible for the "brutal beating" of a fast food worker.

According to a very brief post from Wilkes-Barre City Police on their Facebook page, three unknown individuals — two Black males and a female of unclear race, all seemingly young — are responsible for the "brutal beating" of a McDonald's employee.

Details in the post are very sparse, and information regarding when the incident occurred, in which McDonald's it happened or the condition of the employee are not mentioned.

Photos from surveillance footage accompanied the Facebook post, showing the individuals faces fairly clearly. These photos are reproduced here.

If you believe you have any information regarding the individuals depicted, city police are asking you contact Officer Ronald Hartman directly at [email protected] or 570-208-4125. You can also message the Wilkes-Barre Police via Facebook. They specify that tips are anonymous.