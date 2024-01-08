S&WB pump station vandalized ahead of severe weather
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
S&WB pump station vandalized ahead of severe weather
S&WB pump station vandalized ahead of severe weather
The latest report inflation report and the start of second quarter earnings will greet investors in the week ahead.
When it comes to investing in the consumer, pros say stick to what has worked.
Belkin has launched a new wireless charging dock that can perform a neat trick: it can swivel and tilt to track you while you move around a room.
French telescope company Unistellar has launched two new tech-infused models at CES 2024 promising to eliminate the tedious parts of backyard astronomy.
LG is planning to sell a 77-inch transparent OLED TV this year after debuting it at CES.
SentinelOne's deal to acquire PingSafe values the Peak XV-backed young startup at over $100 million, two sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch, in one of the strongest and fastest exits emerging from India. The New York Stock Exchange-listed AI security firm disclosed the cash and stock deal to acquire the two-year-old Indian startup last week, but didn't reveal the financial terms. SentinelOne, PingSafe and PeakXV didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
At its First Look event during CES 2024, Samsung the world's first transparent micro LED display.
The NFL Draft order is starting to take shape.
Another high-profile Dodgers signing comes with deferred payouts.
If you're looking for speakers to match your Samsung Frame TV, the company has you covered with the Music Frame.
We take a first look at the newest of LG's super thin-and-light Gram laptops.
"Oppenheimer," "Succession" and "The Bear" were some of the night's big winners, while "Barbie" — which led coming in with 9 nominations — won just two.
Allen apologized and told reporters that his players decided on the garbage-tie score after he told them to take a knee.
Hyundai plans to show off some intriguing vehicle display tech and its vision for a hydrogen-powered energy ecosystem at CES 2024. Here's how to watch its press conference.
Consumer audio brand Sennheiser is holding it's CES 2024 press conference on Monday, January 8. The event will be livestreamed on YouTube starting at 3:30PM ET/12:30PM PT. Sennheiser is expected to launch new headphones.
The alleged incident reportedly occurred when the team was competing in the Battle 4 Atlantis in November.
The strategy has boosted Carta's valuation in recent years. The claim is raising wider questions about how Carta operates, even as Carta argues the incident was isolated. The row dates back to Friday, when Finnish CEO Karri Saarinen posted on LinkedIn that he had received surprising news about Linear, the project management software company he co-founded four years ago and that raised $35 million in funding this fall.
In the latest installment of the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicts Apple will make a Vision Pro-related announcement within the next week that could coincide with CES. It's thought Apple may release its mixed reality headset in February.
The EOS R8 and EOS R100 are very different cameras, but both are marketed as ideal for travel, so I tested them in the Canary Islands.
LG has always had a significant presence at CES, with its consumer electronics and appliances all considered fair game for the annual Las Vegas tech convention. You can watch what LG has in store for CES 2024 right here at 11AM ET on Monday.