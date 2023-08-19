WB settles with Greco for $2M in nightclub suit

Aug. 19—WILKES-BARRE — City officials have agreed to a $2 million settlement with the owner of a popular nightclub who says it was driven out of business due to racial targeting by police and other officials.

The move brings to an end one chapter in the 2011 lawsuit filed by Thom Greco regarding The Mines on North Main Street, but the case isn't completely closed.

Greco's suit named as defendants the city of Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County and King's College officials, claiming that the parties conspired to shutter the business through saturation police patrols because its clientele included many minorities.

Luzerne County was previously dismissed from the case, but the trial against King's College is scheduled to start in federal court in Harrisburg on Monday, Aug. 21., Greco and court records confirmed.

Greco said he could not comment on the case against King's, but said he felt vindicated regarding the settlement.

"We went after the city for violating our rights when they closed the place down," he said.

An order approving the settlement was signed Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson.

"We settled on the limits of the insurance the city had — $2 million," Greco added. "We agreed that it would be for the city's insurance coverage only and nothing was to come from taxpayer fund."

Complaint, legal wrangling

According to the complaint filed on Greco's behalf, police targeted the nightclub and its patrons following a conversation between former King's College President Thomas J. O'Hara and Greco in which O'Hara stated that the clientele of The Mines, which was heavily Black and Latino, was not a "good mix" with King's College and that The Mines attracted the "wrong crowd."

Greco claims police harassed the nightclub's patrons shortly after by camping out on the club's property, performing breathalyzing tests on patrons coming in and out of the building, initiating a seat belt check in front of the nightclub for consecutive nights, and monitoring the area in numbers that were more than necessary in order to intimidate patrons.

According to the complaint, the heavy law enforcement presence "was designed to and had the effect of targeting and harassing prospective patrons."

Greco also claims police embellished and created police reports to make it appear as if criminal incidents were occurring at The Mines or its property.

Federal Judge A. Richard Caputo threw the case out in 2018, rejecting Greco's claim the bar was closed because most of its patrons were black and Hispanic.

Greco appealed Caputo's decision to the 3rd Circuit. In 2019 a three-judge panel on the appeals court reinstated most of what Caputo had thrown out, writing "there is enough evidence for a reasonable jury to infer discriminatory intent."

City: No admission of guilt

The City of Wilkes-Barre decided to settle the case for $2 million with no admission of wrongdoing, with the allocation for the funds coming from the city's insurance and not the general budget, said City Administrator Charles McCormick.

"The insurance company decided to settle the case, and it did not involve any general funds or taxpayer money," he said.

While the litigation dragged on for over a decade, there was another noteworthy development: Eleven years after its initial closing, The Mines reopened in October 2021.

The nightclub is open every Thursday night for an all-college mixer for patrons 18 and older, and Greco said he has plans to add additional nights in the near future.