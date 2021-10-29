WBL man sentenced to seven years for aiding his brother in St. Paul gang killing

Oct. 28—A White Bear Lake man was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison for his part in the gang-related shooting death of Shawn Jones two years ago.

Brandon Maurice Baker, 29, was in the passenger seat when his brother, Marcus Anthony Baker, 35, of St. Paul, pulled up alongside Jones' vehicle on Oct. 27, 2019 in the Summit-University neighborhood and shot him. He then helped his brother clean out the van, change the license plates and ditch the van in Hudson, Wis, charges say.

Brandon Baker was charged with one count of aiding an offender — accomplice after the fact — and sentenced Thursday in Ramsey County District Court by Judge Teresa Warner to 86 months in prison. Of that, he'll spend more than 57 months behind bars and approximately 29 months on supervised release. He also was fined $50, plus fees, and may be required to pay $8,500 in restitution, pending the judge's decision.

Jones' mother Angela Philips was the only one to offer a victim impact statement. She gave a short speech and then fled the courtroom sobbing loudly.

"It hurts me so bad," she said. "I can barely make it. I think about my son all the time. My son had a good heart and he did not deserve to be killed."

Due to the extra tension between the two families, and the confrontation that caused the courthouse to be locked down during Marcus Baker's sentencing, each group was housed in separate viewing rooms on different floors. Extra security guards were posted in the hallways and in the courtroom.

Marcus Baker was sentenced to 40 years for killing Jones and wounding another man.

Brandon Baker declined an offer to make a statement to the court.

His attorney, Charles Hawkins said Baker's behavior has been "exemplary" since the arrest, that he had no prior criminal record, and that he was not a risk to the public.

"This is a terrible tragedy that occurred," Hawkins said. "He's admitted that he obstructed justice after the fact."

Baker pleaded guilty to aiding an offender Aug. 2.

On Oct. 27, St. Paul police found Jones, 28, of St. Paul Park, in his car slumped over the steering wheel at Dale Street and St. Anthony Avenue around 11:30 p.m., according to the complaint. There were about 10 bullet holes in his vehicle. Jones was taken to Regions Hospital where he died.

Before the shooting, a group of about 20 people met at Kent Street and Central Avenue to make a rap video that included lyrics that "could be construed as 'taunting' rival gangs," the complaint said.

Investigators later found that Jones' car had been parked in the middle of Kent Street, and surveillance cameras showed a white van pull up. The driver of the van, later identified as Marcus Baker, started shooting at the vehicles and then took off.

Through security footage, investigators linked the white van to Marcus Baker, and identified both Baker and his brother Brandon Baker, who was in the passenger seat of the van during the shooting. Both brothers are associated with a gang that is a rival of the gang that created the rap video, the complaint said.