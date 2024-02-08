WBU homecoming festivities include science building ribbon-cutting, crowning of king and queen

PLAINVIEW — Wayland Baptist University's 2024 homecoming celebration, themed “Traditions Ignite” continues this weekend, including a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mabee Laboratory Sciences Building on Friday, and the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen on Saturday.

“Homecoming is a great time for alumni to return to the campus they once called home, reconnect with former classmates and revisit traditions they know and love. It's a special time at a special place,” said Jeffrey Vera, director of alumni relations and career services for the university.

Alumni can start their day with coffee from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Friday. Registration and Coffee takes place in the north foyer of Harral Memorial Auditorium. The museums at Mabee Regional Heritage Center, as well as Malouf Abraham Family Art Gallery, also welcome alumni and friends starting at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

Continuing a longtime tradition, Homecoming Chapel is set for 11 a.m. Friday in Harral Auditorium. Honor classes will be recognized, Homecoming queen and king candidates will be introduced, and Jeremy Bryant (BA '99), a 20-year sales and marketing representative with Foster Communications will be the featured speaker. The chapel service will be broadcast on KWLD 91.5 FM in the Plainview area and livestreamed at https://www.wbu.edu/about/spiritual-life/chapel/index.htm.

Bryant has been the voice of Angelo State University Athletics for 19 years. His “Sports Huddle” program is the top-ranked sports talk show in San Angelo, and he is a six-time recipient of the Lone Star Conference Broadcaster of the Year award.

Homecoming activities continue at noon with the Legacy League Luncheon, an RSVP event which recognizes members of the 1974 50-year honor class as well as all graduates prior to 1973. Two events take place after the luncheon — Pioneers baseball at 1 p.m. and the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Mabee Laboratory Sciences Building at 1:30 p.m.

The Pioneers take on the Tabor College Blue Jays in a nine-inning game at Wilder Field. The game will be livestreamed. Starting at noon, Wayland Baptist Student Ministries will be offering free hotdogs at the ballfield.

In a historic moment for the university, the ribbon-cutting for the Mabee Laboratory Sciences Building celebrates the opening of the facility as well as the successful conclusion of Wayland’s Impact 2020 Campaign. Refreshments will be served, and there will be opportunities to tour the building, which houses the Kenneth L. Mattox School of Mathematics and Sciences. The public is encouraged to attend as Wayland celebrates another milestone.

Homecoming Headquarters will be open in Gates Hall from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday for alumni registration, information and campus tours, which take place from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Honor Class reunions take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the BSM Fellowship Room in the Trinity Building. Honor Classes include 1964, 1974, 1984, 1994, 2004, and 2014.

“This is an opportunity for alumni to reminisce and catchup while enjoying refreshments,” Vera said.

The annual Blue and Gold Banquet takes place at 6 p.m. Friday in Trinity Building Chapel. At this RSVP event, Wayland Alumni Association will recognize Distinguished Alumni Award winners, Distinguished Alumni Benefactor winners, the Distinguished Young Alumnus, the Distinguished Alumnus of the Year and two Joe and Freda Provence Distinguished Lifetime Service Award winners. Also, Sarah Wallace will be recognized with a BEST Award.

The Math and Science Alumni Reunion in Moody Science Building kicks off Homecoming events at 9 a.m. Saturday. Breakfast will be served on a first come, first served basis.

“If you are a math or science major, come fellowship with former classmates or students from other decades and hear more about our current programs,” Vera said. “A small breakfast will be served, and there will be tours of the new Mabee Laboratory Sciences Building.”

An alumni coffee mixer takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday at Broadway Brew in downtown Plainview.

“We’ve got coffee and free pastries while they last,” the alumni director said.

The baseball team is back in action at noon as the Pioneers take on the Tabor College Blue Jays again at Wilder Field. The game will be livestreamed for alumni across the nation.

The Flying Queens take the Wilda and Harley Redin Court at Hutcherson Center at 2 p.m. to play the University of Science and Arts – Oklahoma Drovers for the start of a doubleheader. The Pioneers take the court to challenge the USAO men at 4 p.m. Both games will be livestreamed for alumni unable to attend.

“During halftime at the Pioneers game, the 2024 Homecoming queen and king will be crowned, plus it’s Senior Night at both games,” Vera said.

Gwen Phillips, Aubrey Jaramillo, Alexis Shedd, Celeste Lazano and JoNiesha Kennedy are candidates for Homecoming queen. David Snellgrove and Dylan Jerden are candidates for king. The student body will vote during Friday's chapel service.

Pioneer Store will have a pop-up store at “The Hutch” for those who want to purchase WBU gear.

“Traditions will ignite among Wayland alumni during Homecoming 2024,” the Vera said. “Whether in person or online, it going to be a great time for alumni from campuses. From gathers to recognitions to coffees or a ribbon-cutting ceremony, it’s going to be fun. We hope everyone will take part in the festivities.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Wayland Baptist homecoming continues this weekend