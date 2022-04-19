W'burg man indicted for charges of attempted murder after hitting Sheriff car, dragging deputy

Apr. 19—WHITLEY COUNTY — A Williamsburg man was handed a seven-count indictment by a Whitley County grand jury on Monday including two counts of attempted murder after allegedly dragging a Whitley County Sheriff's deputy and hitting the Sheriff's car head-on in March.

Anthony Anderson, 32, was indicted on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; first-degree trafficking in controlled substances (methamphetamine), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; first-degree fleeing or evading police; first-degree persistent felony offender; and two counts of attempted murder.

After receiving a complaint of a suspicious person on March 8 at 1:48 p.m., Whitley County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Tim Baker and Sheriff Danny Moses went to the cemetery across from Mulberry Church on KY 1064. Officers located a silver Toyota Celica with two wanted suspects inside, Anderson and Madison Miller, 20, of Williamsburg.

According to a press release from the Whitley County Sheriff's Department, before the two suspects could be taken into custody, they allegedly fled the scene in the vehicle, dragging Chief Deputy Baker a short distance.

At 2:50 p.m., Chief Deputy Baker and Sheriff Moses located the vehicle and the two suspects again on Rock Springs Road.

"Upon observing the deputy's vehicle, the driver aimed his vehicle accelerating and struck the Sheriff car head-on," the press release stated.

Anderson and Miller were both transported to Baptist Health in Corbin and then taken to the Whitley County Detention Center, though Miller was released later that day. Anderson remains in custody.

A Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company employee was also indicted by a Whitley County grand jury on Monday after allegedly stealing and selling parts worth over $47,000 from the factory on eBay.

Joshua Tuttle, 30, of Girdler was indicted on charges of theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more and first-degree possession of a controlled substance, first offense.

According to the Corbin Police Department, on March 3, Patrolman Brentley Patrick responded to the factory and spoke with administrators about a suspected theft of parts from their machines in the factory.

"It was determined the suspect was taking photos of parts inside of the plant and posting them on eBay to sell," the Corbin Police Department said in a press release. The estimated quote for the parts was over $30,000.

Corbin Police Detective Basil Hodge was able to retrieve information from a database to determine the eBay account selling the stolen merchandise belonged to Tuttle. Tuttle also took photos inside of his personal vehicle before posting items on eBay, according to the Corbin Police Department press release.

At the time of the incident, Detective Hodge said he interviewed Tuttle who admitted to the theft of the items. Detective Hodge and Captain Rob Jones then retrieved $19,684 worth of Pepsi equipment from Tuttle's vehicle and residence while the items Tuttle had already sold totaled $27,485.

According to Corbin Police Department, Tuttle had over a dozen hydrocodone pills inside of his jacket pocket during the arrest.

Others indicted by a Whitley County grand jury and their charges include:

-James Castle, 23, of Corbin: Assault in the first degree; assault in the first degree; terroristic threatening in the third degree.

-Shala Gregory, 32, of Strunk: Burglary in the third degree; theft of identity of another without consent; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

-JC Tyler White, 25, of Williamsburg: Robbery in the second degree.

-Joey Powers, 57, of Williamsburg: Robbery in the second degree.

-Marshall Perry, 37, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 but less than $10,000.

-Chad Waldroup, 37, of Williamsburg: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 but less than $10,000.

-Bobby Donahee, 50, of Jackson, MI: Possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; assault in the third degree; wanton endangerment in the first degree.

-Larry Harville, 42, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (methamphetamine).

-Christy Henry, 48, of Louisville: Trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (Fentanyl); trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).

-James Corbin, 50, of Rockholds: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (methamphetamine).

-Christopher Brown, 26, of Rockholds: Arson in the third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.

-Darren Strunk, 51, of Whitley City: Theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

-Woodburn Schlicht, 61, of Corbin: Receiving stolen property at the value of $10,000 or more, theft of identity of another without consent.

-Kim Carr, 50, of Williamsburg: Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (methamphetamine).

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.