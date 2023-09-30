WBZ News Update for September 30, 2023
WBZ TV's Tiffany Chan and Alyssa Andrews have the latest headlines and forecast.
“I have to advocate what I’m doing,” Thomas told Yahoo Sports. “It’s not normal. It’s never been done before. It’s never been seen in this league and might never be seen again.”
Follow the action all day Saturday as we keep you updated on Week 5 action.
Author Jesse Andrews, whose 2012 novel “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl” became the 10th-most-banned book in America last year, questions the real harm of exposing young people to books.
Medicaid has become a key political issue since the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — commonly known as Obamacare — expanded the healthcare program back in 2014.
About 9,000 mortgage closings a week could be affected.
Saturday, Sept. 30, is when $24 billion in pandemic-era stimulus funding for child care runs out. This would incite a so-called child care cliff that would bring a ripple of consequences to the American people.
Here's how to watch the USC vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 5 college football schedule.
Air purifiers are common in the home, but they can be used in cars as well. They can remove exhaust fumes and other impurities from the car.
The Orioles clinched the AL East and the league's top seed on Thursday, as the postseason picture is finally becoming clear.
The who and how of the Liberty's early scoring was the most impressive and indicated a win was in reach. It was the most efficient of the series for the team collectively.
The Utes desperately miss QB Cameron Rising and TE Brant Kuithe.
Fans, including director Uwe Boll, tell Yahoo they're sad to see "the end of an era."
The classic 1980s series, which starred Cybill Shepherd and launched Bruce Willis's career, will be available to stream on Hulu in October.
Streamers are leaving Kick en masse in protest of the platform’s lack of safety guidelines, after a prominent creator streamed an encounter with a sex worker without informing her that there were other people present. “It sucks to see a platform stand behind someone who clearly doesn’t respect sex workers or their safety,” Rachel, a streamer known as TheFoodieWaifu, told TechCrunch. Paul Denino, a creator also known as Ice Poseidon, streamed the encounter on September 21.
In a constant battle for the blanket? Consider switching to the "Scandinavian sleep method." The post People are taking to TikTok to reveal they’ve adopted the ‘Scandinavian sleep method’: ‘It could save marriages’ appeared first on In The Know.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff Round of 12 shifts to the unpredictable high banks of Talladega this weekend.