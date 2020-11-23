WCI (Western Climate Initiative) Near Term Emissions Forecast and Sector Review 2020: Californian and Quebec Emissions Estimates in Specific Sectors for 2019, 2020 and 2021

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "WCI Near Term Emissions Forecast and Sector Review: 2018-2021, 'The End of the Trend'" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report estimates Californian and Quebec emissions in specific sector and entity-level detail for 2019 and 2020, and, in the light of the recent pandemic, charts the probable pathways for these two economies back to a 'normal' level of economic activity and therefore a 'normal' level of carbon emissions.



CaliforniaCarbon.info has combined past emissions data with company annual reports and industry-level production data, thus enabling a high degree confidence in accurately predicting the still unannounced 2019 and 2020 emissions. Beyond an economy-wide understanding, the close level of analysis gives an understanding of how each sector's emissions have been impacted by the economic changes brought by COVID-19.

The significance of this near-term emissions forecast for California and Quebec lies in the Western Climate Initiative (WCI) Cap-and-Trade program.

Key Topics Covered:



Glossary of terms

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Cap-and-Trade Background Brief

1.2 Sectoral Emission Reduction Programs

1.3 Report Results



2 Introduction

2.1 The Global Context

2.2 Legislation in California

2.3 California Covered Emission Trends

2.4 Legislation in Quebec

2.5 Quebec's Covered Emission Trends



3 California's Covered Emissions Forecast

3.1 Expectations of 2019 Validated Emissions

3.2 California's Covered Emissions Forecast for 2020 and 2021

3.3 California's Overall Emissions



4 California Key Sectors: Review and Forecast

4.1 Transportation Fuels

4.1.1 Review

4.1.2 Outlook and Impact of COVID

4.1.3 Transportation Sector Forecast for the Remainder of 2020 and for 2021

4.2 Natural Gas Suppliers

4.2.1 Review

4.2.2 Outlook and impact of COVID

4.3 Refineries and Hydrogen Plants

4.3.1 Review

4.3.2 Outlook and Impact of COVID

4.3.3 Refineries Sector Forecast for the Remainder of 2020 and for 2021

4.4 Oil and Gas Production

4.4.1 Review

4.4.2 Outlook and Impact of COVID

4.4.3 Forecast for Oil and Gas Sector for the remainder of 2020 and for 2021

4.5 Fossil Fuel Power Generation

4.5.1 Review

4.6 Electricity Imports

4.6.1 Review



5 Impact of Wildfires in California



6 Quebec's Covered Sector Forecast for 2019 & 2020

6.1 Quebec's Overall Emissions Trajectory



7 Quebec's Key Sectors

7.1 Transportation

7.1.1 Review

7.1.2 Forecast

7.2 Natural Gas Distribution by End-Use



8 Annexure I: Top Emitters California

8.1 Refineries

8.1.1 Production and Emissions Profile of Top Refiners for 2019

8.2 Supplier of Natural Gas, NGL, or LPG

8.2.1 Emission Profile

8.3 Emissions Profile

8.4 In-state Electricity Generation

8.4.1 Emissions Profile

8.5 Electricity Importers

8.5.1 Emissions Profile



9 Annexure II: Quebec's Top Emitters

9.1 Stationary Combustion Sources

9.2 Other Product Manufacturing and Use

