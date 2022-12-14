Is WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's (ETR:WCMK) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

With its stock down 7.1% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK). We, however decided to study the company's financials to determine if they have got anything to do with the price decline. Long-term fundamentals are usually what drive market outcomes, so it's worth paying close attention. Specifically, we decided to study WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is:

3.1% = €13m ÷ €425m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every €1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of €0.03.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's Earnings Growth And 3.1% ROE

When you first look at it, WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's ROE doesn't look that attractive. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.9% either. As a result, WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG reported a very low income growth of 2.3% over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 3.1% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Despite having a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 42% (implying that the company retains the remaining 58% of its income), WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG's earnings growth was quite low. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

In addition, WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG has been paying dividends over a period of five years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that the performance shown by WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG can be open to many interpretations. While the company does have a high rate of reinvestment, the low ROE means that all that reinvestment is not reaping any benefit to its investors, and moreover, its having a negative impact on the earnings growth.

