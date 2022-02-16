WCPS Superintendent Boyd Michael announces his retirement, effective July 1

Boyd Michael said it's the teachers, staff and students he will miss when he steps down as superintendent of Washington County Public Schools on July 1.

Michael made the surprise announcement that he was retiring at a business meeting of the Washington County Board of Education on Tuesday night. It was followed by a standing ovation from the school board and those in the audience.

Washington County Public Schools Superintendent Boyd Michael has announced his retirement, effective July 1.

"I'm truly blessed to be surrounded by so many extraordinary people," Michael said in an interview Wednesday morning. "I'll miss the students and the families that I've worked with directly. I am truly blessed, blessed, blessed to have been surrounded by good people."

Michael, 64, said he made the decision to retire to spend more time with his family, community, church, hobbies and interests.

A resident of Boonsboro, Michael and his wife, Denise, have three children and five grandchildren.

His plans are also to volunteer as a math or reading tutor to children.

Michael said he'll miss the teachers in the classrooms and watching them teach students directly.

"My goal is to be in a school everyday and visit every school five times a year," he said. "While I don't teach children anymore, I want to be on the frontline."

Michael has served Washington County Public Schools for 43 years, the most recent five years as its superintendent.

Michael began his decades-long career as a teacher and athletic director at Clear Spring High School, and later served as an assistant principal at South Hagerstown High School and Washington County Technical High School.

He went on to be principal of Hancock Middle-Senior High School, executive director of secondary schools, assistant superintendent for school operations, and deputy superintendent.

Throughout his career at WCPS, Michael said his philosophy has been the same.

"My focus has been students first," he said. "The last five years I've had a students-first concept. It's difficult role not to be pulled in by politics, but my mind is what students need first. What they need … That is the end game."

Michael made his surprise retirement announcement in a statement he read to the school board Tuesday night.

He thanked past and present school board members who placed their trust and confidence in him to make the best decisions for students and the school community.

"I am truly grateful and blessed to work alongside a team of extraordinary and relentlessly committed teachers, educational support personnel and administrators who exemplify the importance of meeting the unique needs of students in all they do.

"I'm so thankful for the countless ways they have inspired me, their willingness to have honest conversations and their unwavering dedication to student success," he said. "I sincerely appreciate the partnerships among our school families and community stakeholders who have supported children in their education."

What was the reaction?

School board members were clearly unaware Michael planned to make his announcement Tuesday night.

"I had a surprise today," President Melissa Williams said during the meeting. "I respect your decision as I've respected all your decisions."

Williams said in a news release that the board is "beyond grateful for Dr. Michael’s relentless devotion to our students throughout his decades of service as an educator and a leader, especially over the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, which have proven to be the most challenging time in education.

“He has consistently upheld his personal commitment to prioritize students first, and he has guided WCPS forward with unwavering integrity, wisdom, and unparalleled knowledge and experience in this community," she said.

Several of the board members declined to comment, and instead said they would wait until July 1.

Board member Pieter Bickford said that later down the road he would praise Michael for his accomplishments, but did comment that the decision by the board to promote him to superintendent five years ago was an easy one.

"It has been the best decision I've made on the board," he said.

Neil Becker, president of the Washington County Teachers Association, praised Michael in an email.

"Dr. Michael has been committed to WCPS for 43 years and has navigated the school system through the COVID-19 pandemic," Becker said. "He shouldered a burden that would have caused many to collapse under the pressure, and Dr. Michael is to be commended for his fortitude.

"Dr. Michael has left his mark on all aspects of WCPS, especially Career and Technical Education, and his legacy may be the new and expanded programs at Washington County Technical High School," he said. "I respect Dr. Michael’s dedication to WCPS and wish him a long and healthy retired life."

The impact from COVID-19

For two years, Michael and his team have led WCPS through the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has not been easy, he said, in an interview Wednesday.

"It's been challenging with COVID and how we could deal with it while keeping students first," Michael said. "I told my senior staff to leave, but I never left the building."

With the onset of distance learning, Michael said his focus was on how best to serve the teachers and students.

"We were really trying to create a classroom experience," he said. "… I'm proud of the teachers."

Michael said he never could have predicted when schools shut down on March 13, 2020, that the pandemic would be raging two years later.

In fact, masks and quarantining are still being debated.

Final months

As Michael approaches the end of this tenure, he said he wants to finish the job strong. He is hopeful COVID will not be a major player.

Working with the school board, navigating the operating budget, visiting classrooms and overseeing school construction projects will occupy his final months.

"I want us to return to normal," he said. "The biggest effort is closing the (learning) gap … I see us gaining momentum throughout the spring and have a robust summer school.

"My focus will be to go full steam into a robust summer school."

