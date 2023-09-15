Some WCPSS parents paid to drive their kids to school,
A frustrated WCPSS parent said she submitted the required paperwork and received no money.
A frustrated WCPSS parent said she submitted the required paperwork and received no money.
When deciding between money market accounts vs. high-yield savings accounts, they differ in terms of APYs, fees, and minimum deposits.
United Auto Workers plan to resume bargaining on Saturday after the union launched simultaneous strikes at three factories owned by GM, Ford and Stellantis
If you're looking for the best high-yield money market accounts, shop around and compare options from multiple banks and credit unions.
Spruce up your home this autumn with cozy finds (chairs! rugs! pillows! throws!) from the pop icon's curated line.
"I've spent over $100 confirming this theory, and I can now say with confidence, I can pick out a bag of Hot Cheetos and know that it's going to be a good bag."
We got to play two hours of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for the PS5 ahead of it's October 20 release date.
Interested in watching all the old 'Spy Kids' movies? Now that's a mission worth fighting for.
Experts weigh in on the best way to get a drier night’s sleep.
Data analytics and AI software maker Databricks has raised a Series I round worth more than $500 million, earning a valuation of $43 billion. Databricks last raised $1.6 billion in August of 2021 at a post-money valuation of $38 billion, and seeing the company add $5 billion to its price tag is proof that wider trends do not affect everyone equally, if they do at all. Capital from T. Rowe Price, Morgan Stanley, Fidelity and Franklin Templeton fills up the “pre-IPO” portion, as these investors often put money in companies that are expected to go public sooner than later.
Helsing, a "Defense AI" startup backed by Spotify founder Daniel Ek which had previously raised €102.5 million, has today pulled in another €209 million ($223 million) in a Series B funding round led by General Catalyst. The investment could potentially make Helsing the largest European AI company and also the largest European defense tech unicorn. The pre-money valuation for Helsing was said to be €1.5 billion, but post-money would put that figure at over €1.7 billion.
The European Union (EU) is providing €352 million ($378 million) in funding to support green transport infrastructure, and Tesla will get a large chunk of that money.
"'You want your makeup done? Oh, 150. Oh, wait, you’re a bride? 800!'"
MobileCoin, the startup known for building Signal's crypto payments feature, has appointed a new CEO as it works on expanding its encrypted money transfer service to global users in need of a more modern remittance solution. Sara Drakeley is taking the helm as MobileCoin's new chief executive officer. Replacing her previous role as the firm's chief technology officer is Henry Holtzman, former chief innovation officer at MIT Media Lab.
Cadillac has revealed its refreshed 2025 CT5 sedan at the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, with a new grille, lights, infotainment screen and safety tech.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Now that Adobe's Firefly generative AI models are generally available. One feature that always made Firefly stand out from a crowd of other image generation models was that the company only trained it on content that was either in the public domain or that it had rights to through Adobe Stock, its stock image service. As the company announced today, all eligible Adobe Stock contributors with photos, vectors or illustrations in the standard and premium Stock collections will receive a bonus, which it plans to pay out annually going forward.
An actual dining table is how you can spot the real adults (hi, you!) from the baby undergrads.
Google stock may be at an inflection point as the company locks horns with the FTC and tech gets serious about commercializing AI.
Instacart is set to go public later this month at a sharp discount to its 2021 valuation. The lesson to other peers planning public debuts? Do it earlier.
Can you have two checking accounts at the same bank? Typically, yes. Here's why you might consider it.