WCSO deputy allegedly catches 17-year-old in possession of gun, loaded magazine, ski mask

INLET BEACH — A 17-year-old Panama City Beach resident was arrested over the weekend after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly caught him with a firearm, loaded magazine and ski mask.

The arrest came only four days after the WCSO and Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference in Destin addressing residents’ concerns over large spring break crowds and violent crime occurring in Panama City Beach.

Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson Jr. addresses the media in Miramar Beach recently about rising concerns about spring break activities in South Walton circulating on social media.

Panama City Beach police arrested more than 160 people and seized 75 guns the weekend of March 26-27.

Deputies were spread across numerous areas in Walton County to monitor the influx of visitors from Atlanta over the weekend. More than 170 traffic stops were conducted during that time, the WCSO said Monday in a social media post.

The Sheriff’s Office has made a total of 855 traffic stops and arrested about 103 teens for underage possession of alcohol since the start of spring break. However, very little violent crime related to spring break has been reported.

Young spring breakers gather at Rosemary Beach in 2021. The Walton and Okaloosa County sheriff's office's have promised to keep a close eye on spring breakers this year after trouble in Panama City Beach late last month.

A WCSO K-9 Unit running radar on U.S. Highway 98 at Inlet Beach on Friday night pulled over a Tesla at 9:15 p.m. for driving 20 mph over the speed limit. There were three juveniles and an 18-year-old in the vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The 18-year-old was on probation and the Tesla’s driver reportedly told the deputy he did not have his driver license. The deputy also smelled marijuana coming from the car, the WCSO said.

A Walton County sheriff's deputy found Glock 9 mm with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, a pink camouflage ski mask, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop Friday in Inlet Beach.

After a search of the vehicle, deputies reportedly located a Glock 9 mm with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, a pink camouflage ski mask, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The weapon was found in the right rear passenger seat pocket within close reach of the 17-year-old. He later admitted the firearm and ski mask were his, according to the WCSO. He was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm under the age of 18.

The WCSO said deputies will continue to have an increased presence in areas prone to crowds and will provide resources as needs arise. During last week’s press conference, Sheriff Mike Adkinson said deputies will be using “zero discretion” in dealing with anyone engaged in violent activity.

“We want you to understand that we take this very seriously,” he said. “That’s the reason we’re doing this now. It’s also a message to those folks who would come. To understand we’re going to deal with this with a stern, strong hand.”

Anyone who spots any suspicious activity, wants to report a crime or needs a deputy’s response is asked to call the WCSO non-emergency line at 850-892-8111.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: WCSO: 17-year-old with gun, ski mask arrested during traffic stop