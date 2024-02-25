WCSO: DUI investigation leads to child abuse arrest in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman is in custody after allegedly leaving six young juveniles unattended at home for an extended amount of time, and being found unresponsive behind the wheel.

According to the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies arrested Michelle Meyer, 33, and charged her with driving under the influence, three counts of child neglect and three counts of aggravated child neglect.

Deputies located a vehicle Saturday morning parked at a gas station on West Jackson Boulevard, with Meyer unresponsive behind the wheel, according to the sheriff’s office. The vehicle was running and parked at a gas pump when deputies located it.

Deputies conducted a welfare check on Meyer and had her exit her vehicle. The sheriff’s office said deputies observed evidence of intoxication as she left the vehicle.

According to the release, further investigation revealed that Meyer had left six children, aged from 2 years old to 14 years old, at home unattended for an extended period of time. The children were located at their home and deputies remained with them until the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services could respond.

Meyer was transported to the Washington County Detention Center and was being held on a $64,000 bond, the WCSO said.

