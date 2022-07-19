WCSO investigate robbery and assault of elderly victim

Wichita County deputies are investigating a robbery and assault of an elderly person.

According to Wichita County deputy, Melvin Joyner:

Deputies from the Wichita County Sheriff's Office responded to the 900 block of Wellington Road Monday morning for an assault. They found a 66-year-old victim had been assaulted and robbed by an unknown person.

The victim was transported to the hospital for numerous face injuries. Joyner said the incident is under investigation and they have identified a person of interest. Stay with the Times Record News for the latest information.

