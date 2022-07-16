WCSO investigating after human remains found in Point Washington State Forest

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Walton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies reportedly found human remains in the Point Washington State Forest on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office posted about the discovery just past noon. The WCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau and District 1 Medical Examiner's Office responded to the area.

People were asked to avoid the area of the state forest east of South County Road 83 while the investigation continued Friday afternoon. No further information was available.

According to the WCSO, more information will be released as it becomes available.

