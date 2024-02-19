WCSO: Jonesborough man arrested after pursuit

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Jonesborough man was arrested after allegedly leading Washington County, Tennesse authorities on a pursuit Sunday.

According to a news release from the Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), deputies responded to a reported aggravated domestic assault at a home on C.D. Williams Road just after noon.

The victim reportedly told police that William Ramsey, 36, of Jonesborough, choked and slapped them and kicked out a window at the home during an altercation.

Police: One dead after Greene County fire

Upon arrival, Ramsey allegedly fled the scene and led deputies on a short pursuit before being arrested on Lovegrove Lane, the WCSO stated.

Ramsey was charged with the following:

Aggravated domestic assault

Assault

Vandalism

Felony evading arrest

Driving on a suspended license

Due care

Financial responsibility law

Unregistered vehicle

After searching Ramsey’s vehicle, deputies found a loaded rifle in the back seat, the sheriff’s office reported.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Crime Watch

Ramsey was also wanted in Carter County for aggravated domestic assault.

As of Monday, Ramsey is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $23,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.