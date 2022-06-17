Do you have info? WCSO looking for suspect in armed robbery at Circle K in Miramar Beach

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man pictured after he allegedly robbed a Circle K in Miramar Beach at gunpoint Friday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 850-892-8111.

MIRAMAR BEACH — The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man reportedly robbed a Circle K at gunpoint early Friday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Circle K at 10685 U.S. Highway 98 in Miramar Beach at 5:20 a.m. following a 911 call regarding a man holding the store clerk at gunpoint, according to a WCSO news release.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man pictured after he allegedly robbed a Circle K in Miramar Beach at gunpoint Friday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 850-892-8111.

In Fort Walton Beach: Fort Walton Beach bank robbery suspect arrested with help of residents who provided leads

Teen arrested in pursuit: 16-year-old Texas boy arrested in Walton County after pursuit in vehicle reported stolen

The man took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran off heading east toward a nearby plaza. He is described as a white man and wearing a blue mask over his face and a black Cleveland baseball cap with an old logo.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man pictured after he allegedly robbed a Circle K in Miramar Beach at gunpoint Friday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 850-892-8111.

He also was wearing a blue long-sleeve button-down shirt, black pants and black and white tennis shoes.

The investigation was ongoing Friday morning. More information will be released when it becomes available, the WCSO said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WCSO at 850-892-8111. Callers can remain anonymous by contacting Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: WCSO investigating armed robbery at Circle K in Miramar Beach