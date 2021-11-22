WCSO pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in arrest of Ormond Beach man spotted hiding in shed

A 20-year-old Ormond Beach man was taken into custody Sunday after he allegedly led Walton County sheriff’s deputies on a short pursuit in a stolen vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol alerted the WCSO to reports of a reckless vehicle traveling west through Holmes County on Interstate 10 about 4:20 p.m., according to a WCSO news release.

A stolen vehicle involved in a Sunday pursuit through Walton County was found parked off O’Daniels Way near the wood line behind Simply Good BBQ. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Ormond Beach, was captured about 50 yards away.

In case you missed it: Grocery store robbery suspect arrested following foot chase, scuffle with WCSO deputies

In other news: Tensions rise on Okaloosa roadways: Road rage, reckless driving reports are up 139% in 4 years

The vehicle’s tag showed that it had been reported stolen in Volusia County, according to a WCSO arrest report.

Deputies caught up with the car coming over the Mossy Head overpass, where they activated their lights and sirens and began pursuing the vehicle. The driver, later identified as Derick Gray, made a U-turn on I-10 and exited onto State Road 285 north.

A Walton County sheriff's deputy observes the scene where the driver of a stolen vehicle reportedly fled after a car chase on Sunday. The driver, a 20-year-old man from Ormond Beach, was captured about 50 yards away.

In the report, a deputy recalled seeing the vehicle take a right turn onto U.S. Highway 90, where Gray “drove at a high rate of speed” and made it around a curve in the road.

The deputy reportedly lost sight of the vehicle until it was later spotted parked off O’Daniels Way near the wood line behind Simply Good BBQ.

Gray reportedly tried to run away, but was captured about 50 yards from where the vehicle was after a resident discovered he was hiding in his shed.

In an interview with deputies, Gray said the vehicle had been stolen by five or six men before he then proceeded to steal the vehicle from them, according to the report.

Gray was arrested and taken to the Walton County jail, where he was booked for fleeing and eluding, grand theft auto and operating a vehicle without a license. He was being held at the jail on Monday on a $10,000 bond, according to jail records.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: WCSO: Ormond Beach man arrested after pursuit in stolen car