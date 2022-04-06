WCSO: Second person arrested with gun, ammo, ski mask during traffic stop at Inlet Beach

INLET BEACH — Days after a Walton County Sheriff’s Office deputy reportedly caught a teen with a gun and ski mask, a 20-year-old Kentucky resident was arrested on similar charges.

A WCSO K-9 Unit stopped a Dodge Charger at 9:30 p.m. Monday on U.S. Highway 98 for driving 62 mph in a 35 mph zone near Inlet Beach, according to a WCSO social media post.

A Walton County Sheriff's Office deputy located a Five-seveN caliber handgun with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammo, a green ski mask and marijuana during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 98 at Inlet Beach on Monday. The incident was only days after a teen was reportedly caught with a gun and ski mask in the same area.

The deputy reportedly smelled “burnt marijuana” coming from the vehicle as he was approaching.

While searching inside, the deputy located a Five-seveN caliber handgun with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds of ammo, a green ski mask and marijuana, the WCSO said.

Nicholas Mahon, 20, of Fairdale, Kentucky, was arrested and charged for felony possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and felony possession of a concealed firearm.

A 17-year-old Panama City Beach resident was arrested and charged for carrying a concealed weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm under the age of 18 during a separate traffic stop on U.S. 98 at Inlet Beach only three days earlier.

A Walton County Sheriff's Office deputy located a Glock 9 mm with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, a pink camouflage ski mask, marijuana and drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Friday in Inlet Beach.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a Tesla that had reportedly been going 20 mph over the speed limit. The responding deputy reported smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a search of the Tesla, deputies found a Glock 9 mm handgun with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition, a pink camouflage ski mask, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the WCSO said.

The 17-year-old allegedly admitted that the ski mask and firearm were his.

The Sheriff’s Office has allocated more resources to the Inlet Beach area amid large spring break crowds coming in from Atlanta, and plans to continue to maintain a strong presence in areas prone to crowds.

Anyone who spots any suspicious activity, wants to report a crime or needs a deputy’s response is asked to call the WCSO non-emergency line at 850-892-8111.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: WCSO arrests second person with gun, ski mask at Inlet Beach