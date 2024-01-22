WCSO: Two Johnson City men arrested after auto burglary investigation

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An investigation into a string of auto burglaries from September 2023 led to the arrest of two Johnson City men.

The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) reports that Jacob Rhodes, 19, and Ethan Dugger, 20, were charged with two counts of theft over $1,000 and 11 counts of theft under $1,000, in addition to the auto burglary charges.

In September 2023, the duo allegedly entered unlocked vehicles along Gray Station Road, Springview Road and Ridgeview Road in Gray, and stole firearms, purses, wallets and electronics, the WCSO reported.

As of Monday, Rhodes is being held at the Washington County Detention Center on a $77,500 bond. Dugger is in custody in Sevier County on a $75,000 bond regarding similar charges, the sheriff’s office reported.

The WCSO stated the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are expected.

