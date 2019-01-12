WD-40 Keeps Putting Up Good Results, but Its Stock Is Priced for More

Even though WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) beat revenue estimates and hit analyst earnings targets for the quarter, the company's stock declined 7% the day after it announced Q1 2019 results. That isn't a great start for investors hoping for a repeat performance of last year. Based on these results, what management is projecting for the next several years, and how the stock is priced today, a stock price decline isn't that absurd. Let's take a look at the company's most recent results and why investors may be leaving this stock despite its meeting expectations.

Several of WD-40's product offerings lined up. More

Image source: WD-40 Company.

WD-40: By the numbers

Metric FQ1 2019 FQ4 2018 FQ1 2018 Revenue $101.3 million $102.6 million $97.6 million Operating income $16.4 million $19.8 million $17.1 million Net income $13.2 million $21.6 million $12.6 million EPS (diluted) $0.95 $1.54 $0.90

DATA SOURCE: WD-40 COMPANY EARNINGS RELEASE. EPS = EARNINGS PER SHARE.

This past quarter was tangible evidence that the corporate tax cuts are having a direct benefit on a company's bottom line. Even though WD-40's operating income was down slightly compared to this time last year, net income was up 4.7%. The company was able to juice its earnings-per-share result a little higher thanks to management's regular share repurchases. Over the past decade, the company has reduced its share count by 16.6% with consistent buybacks.

Sales this past quarter were more or less in line with what investors should expect long term for this company. Even though WD-40 faced some sales headwinds in its Asia-Pacific region, as well as continued declines from its homecare and cleaning products, it was able to more than offset those losses with strong growth in its Europe/Middle East/Africa region and its specialty product business.

The thing that investors should watch in the coming quarters is the company's costs. Gross margins slipped 0.4 percentage points to 55.1%, and its sales, general, and administrative costs ticked up to 32.3% of revenue. Management has said repeatedly as part of its 55/30/25 plan -- 55% gross margin, 30% cost of doing business, 25% EBITDA margin -- that it needs to keep costs in check. That uptick could be a result of bringing its research and development work in-house with a new laboratory and a short-term increase. It will be worth keeping track of in future quarters, though. With sales growth in the mid-single-digit range, the company can't really afford for its operating costs to eat into margins.

What management had to say

The wild ups and downs of oil prices has had an impact on the company's costs in recent quarters. Management even noted that a large portion of its gross margin decline was from higher petroleum product costs. Since we have seen oil prices decline significantly over the past few months, there is a good chance we could see better results in the coming quarters, right? According to CFO Jay Rembolt, investors shouldn't jump to conclusions too quickly: