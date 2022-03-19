WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

WD-40 Company's (NASDAQ:WDFC) dividend will be increasing to US$0.78 on 29th of April. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 1.6% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

WD-40's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite comfortably covered by WD-40's earnings, but it was a bit tighter on the cash flow front. By paying out so much of its cash flows, this could indicate that the company has limited opportunities for investment and growth.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 15.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 61%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

WD-40 Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from US$1.08 to US$3.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

WD-40 Could Grow Its Dividend

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. WD-40 has impressed us by growing EPS at 5.4% per year over the past five years. Since earnings per share is growing at an acceptable rate, and the payout policy is balanced, we think the company is positioning itself well to grow earnings and dividends in the future.

Our Thoughts On WD-40's Dividend

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think WD-40's payments are rock solid. The company hasn't been paying a very consistent dividend over time, despite only paying out a small portion of earnings. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for WD-40 that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

