WDE says it has provided responsive records in records lawsuit

Dec. 1—CHEYENNE — An assistant attorney general said Friday that Wyoming Department of Education staff were satisfied with the records they had produced in connection with a lawsuit regarding the former state superintendent's "anti-sexualization" event.

Mackenzie Williams, senior assistant attorney general for the state of Wyoming, began the hearing with a summary of the records they had produced since the lawsuit was filed. He mentioned records taken from the personal and work phones of WDE Chief Communications Officer Linda Finnerty, as well as records taken from several high-level staffers in the department, including former Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder.

The lawsuit, filed by George Powers and Rodger McDaniel, was concerning records connected to an event aimed at stopping "sexualization" of children in schools, which Schroeder held in October 2022. The attorneys wanted records to see whether the event — which included several speakers from across the state and elsewhere — was paid for with public funds.

Records provided to the attorneys that have been reviewed by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle show that Schroeder spent public funds on plane tickets for speakers at the event, including No Left Turn in Education founder Elena Fishbein, and later got private donors to reimburse the state for the costs.

The records, which included text messages and emails from personal and professional phones for the department, showed that several people in the WDE were hesitant to use public funds for the event and expressed that to the former superintendent. Schroeder then pivoted to planning the event without much input from WDE staffers.

At Friday's hearing, Williams also addressed roughly 2,300 Google Drive files that were in response to the records request, as well as around 33,000 emails that responded with hits to Powers' and McDaniel's requested search terms. Williams said they reviewed those emails and provided around 1,534 of them that state officials deemed responsive to the request.

Powers criticized the WDE during his rebuttal, saying they lacked sufficient credibility to take their assertions that their search was thorough at "face value."

"We don't know what rubric or criterion was used to determine (it) being related to that event," Powers said.

He also disagreed with some of the numbers cited by Williams. He added that he was unable to determine which records were scrubbed from which phone, but that he could confer with Williams for clarity on the issue.

The hearing also addressed a spreadsheet of hits on search terms based on a third-party screening of Schroeder's phone by an independent digital discovery company, ArcherHall. Based on the search terms requested by Powers and McDaniel, ArcherHall generated a list of relevant records that showed how many times a record with a piece of information was located. These records were then given to the state for review, after which Williams provided the plaintiffs with 324 pages of material.

Powers then mentioned local attorney Drake Hill, who had worked with Schroeder on the event, and the report from ArcherHall said was referenced 98 times on the former superintendent's phone. He said that Hill was only briefly referenced in the records they got, and more needed to be done to satisfy that request.

"There seems to be a fair amount of evidence that the Hills ... were involved," he said. "There are all these hints ... and yet we don't have (much) to show for it."

He said he saw no correspondence with Hill off of Schroeder's personal phone, and asked District Judge Steven Sharpe for an order to produce those materials or extra review.

"We don't accept at face value that this is all the information for Drake Hill," he said.

In response, Williams said that the department produced records that "appeared on their face" related to the event when evaluating what was responsive.

"It's not a mathematical formula," Williams said. "... We feel comfortable with the review that we've done."

He said he believed that the department completed the production of records sought by the plaintiffs.

Sharpe concluded the hearing by saying that he would release an extensive order shortly, and that Powers and McDaniel likely had cause to ask for penalties and damages if they could prove a "knowing and intentional" violation of the Wyoming Public Records Act. Powers said he was ready for another evidentiary hearing, called a "show cause" hearing, that he anticipated would have sworn testimony and could take up a day and a half.

Williams said that the state would also anticipate seeking damages and providing discovery at the next hearing.

