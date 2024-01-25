WDE website will make local school curricula accessible to all

Jan. 24—CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education unveiled a new website Tuesday that will make public school curricula from districts across the state easily accessible from a central location.

The website, called "curriculum transparency," is intended to make it easier for people to access the materials schoolchildren use. The program is entirely optional.

"After campaigning across the state and being a year into office, transparency remains central to our mission at the WDE," State Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder said in a news release. "Parents and communities deserve to know what is being taught in their schools. It is not an easy process to create user-friendly transparency into curriculum and materials. However, with the teamwork of many superintendents around the state and our WDE team, I think we are making great progress on this issue. I am proud of the work we are here to showcase."

Currently, there are seven districts in the state that have made curriculum available to search on the site: one in Big Horn County, one in Lincoln County, one in Natrona County, two in Park County, one in Sheridan County and one in Sweetwater County. Representatives for Laramie County School District 1 were not able to comment by Wednesday's print deadline on whether the state's largest K-12 district would be uploading its curriculum to the site.

According to the news release, the program will allow parents to evaluate how well schools are adhering to state educational standards. In an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday, WDE Communications Director Linda Finnerty added that the program could allow parents and families to start discussions about school curriculum.

"It does empower the parent to have discussions when they have questions or concerns," she said. "It also empowers the districts and the schools in being able to have those conversations with parents, with the information provided through this transparency site. Then, both the districts and the parents win in that process."

But critics like Marcie Kindred from the Wyoming Family Alliance for Freedom say that initiatives like this are bringing outside interlopers into decisions about local curriculum. In Laramie County, she added, this process is already publicly approved, and the website could potentially mean people from out of state will target local districts and schools.

"At least here in Laramie County, ... there's opportunity for parents to review (curriculum). It's put in the public library so anybody can access, there's public comment at the school board meetings ... we already have this transparency," Kindred said. "So, this push for the need of standardized transparency is just playing into this narrative that public schools in Wyoming are being sneaky and secretive, and trying to teach our kids this 'woke' ideology."

The WDE has templates available for school districts in the state to use when putting curriculum online. Finnerty added that WDE officials hoped that "standardizing" where people can go to get information on school district curriculum will make it easier for parents and stakeholders to find that information.

