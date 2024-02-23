WDFW opens public commenting on hunting regulations for 2024-2026 season

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has officially opened public commenting on proposed rule changes for the 2024-2026 hunting season.

It was announced through an official press release on its social media platforms on Thursday.

#WDFW is now accepting public comments on proposed rule changes to 2024-2026 hunting season regulations. Comments can be submitted electronically, by phone, or by mail until March 25, or during a public hearing on March 26. Info: https://t.co/PhKDRENhXb



📷 Eric Wyatt pic.twitter.com/7sPppCG78s — Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife (@WDFW) February 22, 2024

Rule change proposal topics expected to be discussed during the commenting period are game management unit boundaries, landowner hunting permits, and pelt inspections, among other matters. A full list of proposed rule changes is available at this link.

There are several ways the public can partake in the public commenting, WDFW said in a press release.

For anyone wanting to submit comments online, through email or the phone by calling 1-855-925-2802, they have until March 25 to do so. For those interested in commenting in a virtual public hearing, they need to pre-register online on March 26. The registration will close at 8 a.m., the day of the meeting.

WDFW states that all members of the public are invited and encouraged to participate – regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran, or basis of disability.

WDFW director Kelly Sidewind has been assigned to make the decisions on all rule proposals after the March 26 hearing.