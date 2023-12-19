WDFW opens public comment on draft Conservation Policy

Dec. 18—OLYMPIA — The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is opening a public comment period through Jan. 12. on its updated draft Conservation Policy, according to a Monday announcement from the commission.

The statement said the draft Conservation Policy directs the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife to preserve and protect Washington's fish and wildlife and their habitats by proactively addressing current and emerging conservation challenges.

"If adopted, this policy will inform a variety of Department decisions related to managing fish, wildlife and ecosystems, identifying long-term priorities, and maintaining recreational opportunities for Washingtonians," said Commission Chair Barbara Baker. "We appreciate all of the thoughtful input we received this spring and summer on the initial public comment period. That input has been incorporated in this latest draft, and we are eager to receive additional feedback to inform our efforts to finalize it in early 2024."

According to the announcement, the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is a panel appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee that sets policy for the WDFW.

"All members of the public are invited to share their diverse perspectives and participate in WDFW public feedback opportunities regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, language proficiency, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity and/or expression, status as a veteran or basis of disability," said the statement.

The public is invited to comment on the draft policy by submitting written comments via email at updateddraftconservationpolicy@publicinput.com, according to the statement. The full policy is located at bit.ly/ConservationPolicy.