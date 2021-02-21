  • Oops!
'We could be approaching herd immunity': Epidemiologist on coronavirus pandemic

Seana Smith
·Anchor
As the seven-day average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dramatically declines, down about 66% from a month ago, Suzanne Judd, an epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, says it’s “possible” we’re approaching herd immunity.

Judd points to a Columbia University study that estimates the number of active COVID-19 cases in the U.S. could be 10 times the number confirmed through testing. The study, published by NPR ahead of peer review, suggests that as of the end of January, more than a third of the U.S. population had already been infected with coronavirus.

“You add [the findings] from the Columbia study to the number of vaccinations that have been rolling out, and it’s possible that we could be approaching herd immunity,” Judd told Yahoo Finance Live. “We should know within the next two or three months if this trend holds, but this is definitely the most positive news we have seen in a long time.”

The pace of vaccinations continue to increase under the Biden administration. New data from the White House shows the U.S. is administering about 1.7 million doses per day, and as of Friday, more than 59 million doses had been administered since vaccination efforts began in the U.S. on Dec. 14, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

President Biden touted vaccination efforts during a tour of Pfizer’s vaccine plant in Michigan on Friday, saying he’s “confident” the U.S. will exceed his goal of 100 million doses in the first 100 days of his presidency.

President Joe Biden tours a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden tours a Pfizer manufacturing site, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in Portage, Mich. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Jeff Zients, White House coronavirus response coordinator, and Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO look on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

New data is 'incredibly important' in slowing the spread

Two new studies out of Israel show Pfizer's vaccine greatly reduces transmission, including in asymptomatic cases, and is highly effective after one dose. The findings are encouraging to health experts because it suggests the vaccine will significantly slow the spread of the virus as well as prevent people from getting sick.

“This is huge because as soon as someone has their first dose, within about two weeks they reduce their risk of spreading it to other people,” Judd said. “And that’s just incredibly important in terms of slowing down the spread of this virus. It means that we’ll see a response much sooner than we had predicted.”

While vaccinations are picking up, there are still millions of Americans who do not have access. Judd says it's critical that every community have access to vaccines in order for the country to cross the herd immunity threshold of 75%-80%.

“We need to get consistent vaccine administration to lots of different populations. We can’t leave people behind. We have to make sure the vaccine is getting into all communities to get that base level of immunity to stop the virus from spreading," she said. "We also have to watch the variants. But quite honestly this is what public health does. It’s what we do with influenza and now it looks like it's what we’ll be doing with coronavirus going forward too.”

Seana Smith anchors Yahoo Finance Live’s 3-5 p.m. ET program. Follow her on Twitter @SeanaNSmith

